Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

AstraZeneca, BBVA and Polymetal out in front as short lists released for IR Magazine Awards – Europe 2021

By More from Staff
irmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIR Magazine has released the short lists for the IR Magazine Awards – Europe 2021, which celebrate best-in-class investor relations across the European market. AstraZeneca, BBVA and Polymetal International have taken an early lead with four nominations each. Running close behind are a host of companies with three nominations each, including Aker Solutions, Allianz, BASF, Cyfrowy Polsat, Enel, Iberdrola and Valmet.

www.irmagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbva#Polymetal International#Equities Analysts#Global Equities#Research Analysts#Market Research#Bbva#The Ir Magazine Awards#European#Aker Solutions#Basf#Enel#Iberdrola#Esg#Ir Practice#Sell Side Analysts#Best Investor Event#Portfolio Managers#Buy Side Analysts#Premier Miton Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Markets
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Chief Of REDPHARMA Wins Two Business Worldwide Magazine 2021 CEO Awards

LONDON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The head of Belgium based healthcare marketing company REDPHARMA has been named twice in the 2021 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards. Paul Moreau was the outright winner in two categories; 'Most Innovative CEO in Healthcare Marketing and Communications' & 'Growth Strategy CEO of the Year - Belgium'.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after purchasing an additional 102,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,140,000 after purchasing an additional 325,034 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,545,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marketsirmagazine.com

Four IR tips to avoid short-termism

‘Investors should purchase stocks like they purchase groceries, not like they purchase perfume,’ wrote renowned investor Benjamin Graham. And yet many self-professed ‘fundamental investors’ fail to take an active interest in what fundamentally drives the businesses they own; they’re far more interested in the next two years than the next 20. This can create unnecessary tension and uncertainty, ultimately manifesting in a depressed valuation for the company in question.
TravelTime Out Global

The EU has announced a new ‘safe list’ for travel from outside Europe

Following last year’s global shutdown, the majority of EU countries are now allowing travellers to cross borders freely within Europe – as long as they bring a negative test result. But what about visitors from elsewhere? Well, last July, the bloc reopened its external borders too – but only to tourists arriving from a small list of nations, currently deemed safe.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “
Mckinney, TXmodernreaders.com

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CNST. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to post $17.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.55 billion to $18.02 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $19.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 BARCLAYS BANK PLC

Terms used in this pricing supplement, but not defined herein, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the prospectus supplement. The Class A common stock of Airbnb, Inc. (“ABNB”) and the common stock of Square, Inc. (“SQ”), as set forth in the following table:. The securities set forth above...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the April 29th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “. Several other equities analysts...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$170.20 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will post sales of $170.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.85 million. Orion Group posted sales of $183.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.30 billion. Cummins posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.38.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $647.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.20% of Vipshop worth $647,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,769 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.06% of Bill.com worth $605,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Investors LLC Sells 1,473 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.36% of iCAD worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ESTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.30.