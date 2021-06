Here’s an understatement: the last year has been something. On top of the COVID-19 pandemic itself, the places that we all usually go to escape reality — Disney Parks — were shut down entirely for some chunk of time, and when they did come back, they came back with modifications to how things are done. We know that Walt Disney World has been open for a while now, but now, as vaccine rates climb and restrictions start to loosen, more and more people are deciding it’s time to go back to Disney, and we’re accordingly getting these questions A LOT: