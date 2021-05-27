Wood County reports 25 new cases, 1 more death, 1 new hospitalization from COVID
Wood County reported 25 new COVID cases, one more death and one new hospitalization due to COVID since Monday. The county is now up to 13,240 confirmed and probable cases from COVID-19, 222 deaths and 655 hospitalizations since last March, according to the Thursday, May 27, update from the Wood County Health Department. No further information is available on the new cases, death or hospitalization.bgindependentmedia.org