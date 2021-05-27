Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wood County, OH

Wood County reports 25 new cases, 1 more death, 1 new hospitalization from COVID

By Jan Larson McLaughlin
bgindependentmedia.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWood County reported 25 new COVID cases, one more death and one new hospitalization due to COVID since Monday. The county is now up to 13,240 confirmed and probable cases from COVID-19, 222 deaths and 655 hospitalizations since last March, according to the Thursday, May 27, update from the Wood County Health Department. No further information is available on the new cases, death or hospitalization.

bgindependentmedia.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northwood, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Wood County, OH
Health
Wood County, OH
Government
City
Walbridge, OH
City
Rossford, OH
City
Bowling Green, OH
Wood County, OH
Coronavirus
Bowling Green, OH
Coronavirus
Bowling Green, OH
Health
Bowling Green, OH
Government
County
Wood County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospitalization#Area Schools#Covid#Penta Career Center#Brookdale#Active Cases#Deaths#Otsego#Zip Codes#Otterbein Perrysburg#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Wood County, OHbgindependentmedia.org

Wood County records 46 new cases of COVID since Monday

Wood County is now up to 13,133 confirmed and probable cases from COVID-19 since last March, according to the Thursday, May 13, update from the Wood County Health Department. That is 46 new cases since the last report on Monday, May 10. The county has recorded a total of 221...
Ohio Statetribuneledgernews.com

Ohio reports 729 new coronavirus cases: Monday update

May 17—COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just 729 new coronavirus cases were reported between Sunday and Monday, below the 21-day average of 1,234. In all, there have been 1,091,623 total cases since the pandemic entered the state last year, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The number of deaths on Monday...
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine announces changes to health orders, Ohio Vax-A-Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health will amend its health orders to reflect the latest recommendations by the Center for Disease Control. Most notably, masks will still be recommended in areas with large amounts of people. What You Need To Know. Gov. Mike...
Wood County, OHsent-trib.com

County cases increase by 46, Wood stays red

There have been 13,133 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update. This is an increase of 46 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays. There are 11 average cases per day. There have been 221 deaths, with no new deaths. There...
Ohio StateCanton Repository

Ohio drops COVID-19 mask mandate for vaccinated people. Read the health order

Ohio no longer requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in most situations, under a revised health order released late Monday afternoon. The revised order sets separate face covering and social distancing rules of people based on their vaccination status. The order will expire June 2, along with all other remaining health orders except those for nursing homes, assisted living facilities and data collection.
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Is Vax-A-Million initiative behind Ohio's rising vaccine numbers?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the nationwide push to get more people vaccinated, Ohio changed the game with the Vax-A-Million initiative. "This past Friday was our highest vaccine administration day in three weeks, since April 23. We had 25,413 shots administered," said ODH Director Stephanie McCloud. In addition to the lottery,...
Ohio StatePosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

DeWine amends state health orders

COLUMBUS — After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines for wearing masks, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released a statement about guidelines and mandates in the state of Ohio. On Friday, DeWine directed the Ohio Department of Health to conform the remaining health orders to CDC guidance...
Wood County, OHbgindependentmedia.org

Commercial vehicle fire on I-75

The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a commercial vehicle fire near I-75 at mile spot 169 in Wood County. Troopers on scene have reported that two lanes of travel have been restricted on the northbound side of the roadway.
Henry County, OHNorthwest Signal

Northwestern approves intent to proceed with waterline

BOWLING GREEN — A waterline project that will service McClure and Liberty Center and switch its water supplier to Bowling Green will soon be sent out to bid. The Northwestern Water and Sewer District Board of Trustees Thursday approved a resolution of necessity and intent to proceed, as well as approval to seek bids, for the project, which includes running an 8-inch waterline beginning at an existing connection in Weston and traveling west to serve Henry County, including McClure and Liberty Center.
Wood County, OHsent-trib.com

Local Briefs: 5-14-2021

There have been 13,133 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update. This is an increase of 46 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays. There are 11 average cases per day. There have been 221 deaths, with no new deaths. There...
Wood County, OHsent-trib.com

Wood County cases has 36 cases since Thursday

There have been 13,087 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a health department update. This is an increase of 36 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays; the update was not available on Monday and is being published now. There are nine average cases per...
Perrysburg, OHpresspublications.com

Lake Twp: Judgment entry filed in zoning dispute

Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Matthew Reger has signed a judgment entry that settles a dispute between the Lake Township trustees and James Mlynek, the owner of Woodville Road Nursery. The parties were in a disagreement over two parcels Mlynek was using as a temporary transfer station for piles...
Wood County, OHMarietta Times

Wood County sheriff honors officers

PARKERSBURG — Five law enforcement officers at the Wood County Sheriff’s Department received life-saving pins and certificates Wednesday in front of the Wood County Justice Center in downtown Parkersburg. The recipients were Sgt. Tim Allen, Deputy Hans Kochersperger, Lt. Tom Murphy, Sgt. Michael Cochran and Deputy Tyler Marlow. Sheriff Steve...
Bowling Green, OHsent-trib.com

Transfers: 5-13-2021

The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 102 Brunswick Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Coventry Glen, to Steven and Andrea Orwig, $57,900. 149 Elm St., Rossford, residential, from Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Marsh Kott, to Jonathan Masiulaniec, $96,000. 10074 Kramer Road, Bowling Green,...