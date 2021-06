Having a baby and little ones while social distancing can be a tough challenge to tackle. They still need a play space to let out energy while staying safe. When the weather is warm, we all like to step outside for some fresh air. Portable playpens are perfect for indoor and outdoor use, so your baby can enjoy the fresh air right along with you. When the sun is shining, you can move the playtime outdoors where you can still keep an eye on your little ones with baby play yards.