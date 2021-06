In the maritime sector, a lot of document control software is being replaced in an effort to improve profitability from projects and processes. Despite these replacements, mistakes during projects are still made, and new document control software is often disappointing. In this article, we focus on why these mistakes keep happening. To make sure you choose the right software to improve processes in your maritime company, we will give you three valuable hacks that will help you make the right choice avoiding all these pitfalls and which supports your maritime innovation.