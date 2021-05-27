Cancel
Mcdonald County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for McDonald, Newton by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: McDonald; Newton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEWTON AND NORTHEASTERN MCDONALD COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southwestern Missouri.

