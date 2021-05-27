Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garfield County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Major by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield; Major A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR WESTERN GARFIELD AND SOUTHEASTERN MAJOR COUNTIES At 312 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Isabella, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Enid, Waukomis, Lahoma, Ringwood, Drummond, Ames, Meno, Carrier, Vance Air Force Base and Isabella. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ringwood, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
County
Garfield County, OK
City
Meno, OK
City
Enid, OK
City
Waukomis, OK
County
Major County, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornadoes#Severe Thunderstorms#Weather Radar#Vance Air Force Base#Western Garfield#Severe Certainty#Tornado Watch#Immediate Severity#Expect Wind Damage#Expect Hail Damage#Target Area#Roofs#Vehicles#Trees#Siding#Impact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Custer County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Major, Roger Mills, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Major; Roger Mills; Woodward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southwestern Major...southeastern Woodward...eastern Roger Mills...western Dewey...western Custer and southeastern Ellis Counties Until 915 PM CDT AT 836 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from 5 miles east of Harmon to 5 miles east of Cheyenne, moving east at 40 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 50 MPH