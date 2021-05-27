Severe Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Major by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield; Major A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR WESTERN GARFIELD AND SOUTHEASTERN MAJOR COUNTIES At 312 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Isabella, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Enid, Waukomis, Lahoma, Ringwood, Drummond, Ames, Meno, Carrier, Vance Air Force Base and Isabella. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH