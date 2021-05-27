Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nowata, Rogers, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nowata; Rogers; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ROGERS...CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN NOWATA COUNTIES At 310 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northeast of Ramona, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Nowata Dewey... Ramona Ochelata... Delaware Lenapah... Talala New Alluwe... Watova A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH