Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; Oklahoma SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR northeastern Oklahoma southeastern Logan and west central Lincoln Counties Until 330 PM CDT AT 309 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Luther, moving northeast at 25 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Luther, OK
County
Logan County, OK
County
Lincoln County, OK
County
Oklahoma County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Lincoln Logan#Hazards Include Hail#Severity#Nickels Wind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Caddo, Logan, Payne, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Caddo; Logan; Payne; Washita FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Lincoln County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Lincoln County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Logan County in central Oklahoma Northeastern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 319 PM CDT, the public reported heavy rain from near Tryon up toward Carney due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Northeastern Oklahoma City, eastern Edmond, Chandler, Harrah, Luther, Wellston, Carney, Tryon, Agra, Warwick, Kendrick, Fallis, Avery and Parkland. Additional rainfall of 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Near and southwest of Tryon is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. County roads that have low water crossings may become impassable.
Cleveland County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cleveland, Grady, McClain, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Cleveland; Grady; McClain; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Northeastern Grady County in central Oklahoma Northwestern McClain County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1238 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Oklahoma City, northwestern Norman, southeastern Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Newcastle, Choctaw, Tuttle, Harrah, Spencer, Jones, Nicoma Park, Goldsby, Valley Brook, Tinker Air Force Base, Stanley Draper Lake, Forest Park, Lake Aluma and Smith Village. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Cleveland County, OKweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cleveland, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Cleveland; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has extended the * Flood Warning for North Central Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Southwestern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 353 PM CDT, Although the heavy rain has ended, flooding of poor drainage and low lying areas may continue through at least 5 pm. Some locations that will experience flooding include Oklahoma City, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Valley Brook, Tinker Air Force Base, Forest Park, Lake Aluma, Smith Village, The Capitol and Will Rogers Airport.
Atoka County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Caddo; Canadian; Carter; Cleveland; Coal; Comanche; Cotton; Garvin; Grady; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnston; Kiowa; Lincoln; Logan; Love; Marshall; McClain; Murray; Oklahoma; Payne; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens; Tillman; Washita FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flood Watch for flash flooding...flooding of creeks and rivers...and flooding of low lying areas continues for * portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman, and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita, and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, McClain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; Lincoln; Logan; McClain; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie; Washita FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Kiowa; Lincoln; Logan; McClain; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Tillman; Washita FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Alfalfa County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Custer, Garfield, Grady by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe weather is not expected and no warnings are anticipated at this time. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Custer; Garfield; Grady; Kingfisher; Logan; Major; Oklahoma; Washita SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR eastern Major...western Garfield...northwestern Grady...Kingfisher...western Oklahoma southwestern Logan...southern Alfalfa...northeastern Washita Canadian...northern Caddo...eastern Custer and Blaine Counties Until midnight CDT AT 1109 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from 4 miles south of Ringwood to near Okarche to near Oklahoma City, moving east at 30 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 50 MPH