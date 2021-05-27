Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Fayette, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fayette; Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN FAYETTE AND EAST CENTRAL MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 1052 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Pana to near Ramsey, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Public. At 10:25 PM tree damage due to thunderstorm winds was reported in Nokomis, IL. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ramsey, Wrights Corner and Herrick. This also includes Ramsey Lake State Park. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH