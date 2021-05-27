Flood Warning issued for Wabaunsee by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 10:26:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wabaunsee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Mill Creek Near Paxico affecting Wabaunsee County. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Mill Creek Near Paxico. * Until Friday morning. * At 3:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.1 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.7 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Low lying farm fields and campsites along the creek begin to flood.alerts.weather.gov