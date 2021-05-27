Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wabaunsee County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Wabaunsee by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 10:26:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wabaunsee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Mill Creek Near Paxico affecting Wabaunsee County. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Mill Creek Near Paxico. * Until Friday morning. * At 3:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.1 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.7 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Low lying farm fields and campsites along the creek begin to flood.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Wabaunsee County, KS
City
Paxico, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#15 10 00#Flood Stage#Severity#Target Area#Campsites#Deaths#Vehicles#Moderate Certainty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Geary, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Geary; Wabaunsee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL GEARY AND SOUTHWESTERN WABAUNSEE COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM CDT At 904 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Volland, moving southeast at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Alma and Volland.
Pottawatomie County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pottawatomie, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Wabaunsee A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WABAUNSEE AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE COUNTIES At 1015 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Wamego, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Belvue around 1025 PM CDT. St. Marys around 1030 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Geary, Jackson, Morris, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Geary; Jackson; Morris; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GEARY...SOUTHEASTERN RILEY...NORTHEASTERN MORRIS NORTHWESTERN SHAWNEE...WABAUNSEE...SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE AND SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 1017 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles south of Westmoreland to near Wamego to 6 miles south of Alta Vista, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. The strongest winds are on the north side of the line with the hail threat on the south side of the line. SOURCE...Radar indicated and reported by trained spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Wamego, Rossville, Alma, Eskridge, St. Marys, St. George, Maple Hill, Alta Vista, McFarland, Paxico, Belvue, Emmett, Louisville, Delia, Willard, Keene and Volland. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 315 and 347. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lyon, Osage, Shawnee, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lyon; Osage; Shawnee; Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Shawnee County in east central Kansas Southeastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas Northern Osage County in east central Kansas Northeastern Lyon County in east central Kansas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1042 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Willard to 6 miles north of Allen, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Topeka, Carbondale, Eskridge, Tecumseh, Richland, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Overbrook, Burlingame, Scranton, Maple Hill, Harveyville, Willard, Pauline, Keene and Berryton. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 340 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 153 and 188. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH