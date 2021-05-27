Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Ste. Genevieve by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 13:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Ste. Genevieve THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MONROE...NORTHWESTERN RANDOLPH...SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND NORTHEASTERN STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southwestern Illinois...and southeastern and east central Missouri.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Ste. Genevieve County, MO
County
Jefferson County, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Ste. Genevieve, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Storm#Northeastern Ste#Gusty Winds#Southwestern Illinois#Northwestern Randolph#Severe Limits#Severe Certainty#Immediate Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Facebook suspends former U.S. President Trump’s account until 2023

Facebook Inc (FB.O) on Friday suspended former U.S. President Donald Trump until at least January 2023 and announced changes to how it will treat world leaders who break the company’s rules on postings on its site. Facebook suspended Trump's account the day after the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot, determining...
TennisABC News

Tennis player arrested over alleged 'sports corruption' at French Open

A Russian tennis player was placed in police custody Thursday night on charges of "sports corruption and organized gang scam targeting acts likely to have been committed in September 2020," the Paris prosecutor's office told ABC News. At last year's French Open, Russian player Yana Sizikova lost a doubles match...
ChinaPosted by
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Hong Kong's June 4 candlelit vigil over the years

HONG KONG (AP) — No one attended the annual candlelight vigil in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park remembering the deadly crackdown in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989 on Friday as Hong Kong police cordoned off parts of the park, including football fields and basketball courts, to prevent any gatherings. Police arrested...
Rehoboth Beach, DEPosted by
CBS News

Biden touts improving jobs numbers as Americans get vaccinated

President Joe Biden responded Friday to the May jobs report, which showed that 559,000 jobs were added to the economy in May. "We have now created over 2 million jobs in total since I took office," he said in Rehoboth Beach, noting this was "triple the rate of my predecessor." During his brief remarks, he credited mask-wearing and vaccination, as well as the COVID economic relief measure passed earlier this year with the improving economic outlook.
POTUSCNN

Facebook says Trump now suspended until at least January 2023

(CNN Business) — Facebook announced Friday that former President Donald Trump would be suspended from its platform until at least January 7th, 2023 -- two years from when he was initially suspended. Facebook (FB) said it will then assess the circumstances to see if he should be allowed back on.