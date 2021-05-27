Cancel
Canadian County, OK

Flood Watch issued for Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Lincoln, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; Lincoln; McClain; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie; Seminole FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Oklahoma...east central Oklahoma and northern Oklahoma, including the following areas, in central Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. In northern Oklahoma, Garfield, Kay and Noble. * Through late tonight * At least two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of central Oklahoma this afternoon and then again this evening. Some local areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible.

alerts.weather.gov
Cleveland County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cleveland, Garvin, Grady, McClain, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Cleveland; Garvin; Grady; McClain; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma East Central Grady County in central Oklahoma McClain County in central Oklahoma Southwestern Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Pontotoc County in east central Oklahoma Southern Seminole County in east central Oklahoma Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Northeastern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Southeastern Norman, Seminole, Tecumseh, Pauls Valley, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lindsay, Lexington, Stratford, Konawa, Maysville, Maud, Dibble, Elmore City, Wayne, Earlsboro, Washington, Paoli and Bowlegs. Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This rain will result in minor flooding.
Greer County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Kiowa, Seminole, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Kiowa; Seminole; Tillman FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Caddo, Logan, Payne, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Caddo; Logan; Payne; Washita FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Carter County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Carter, Comanche, Garvin, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carter; Comanche; Garvin; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Jefferson; Kiowa; Seminole; Stephens; Tillman FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Lincoln County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Lincoln County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Logan County in central Oklahoma Northeastern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 319 PM CDT, the public reported heavy rain from near Tryon up toward Carney due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Northeastern Oklahoma City, eastern Edmond, Chandler, Harrah, Luther, Wellston, Carney, Tryon, Agra, Warwick, Kendrick, Fallis, Avery and Parkland. Additional rainfall of 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Near and southwest of Tryon is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. County roads that have low water crossings may become impassable.
Atoka County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Greer, Hughes, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Coal; Comanche; Cotton; Greer; Hughes; Jackson; Johnston; Kiowa; Love; Marshall; Murray; Pontotoc; Seminole; Stephens; Tillman FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Mcclain County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for McClain, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: McClain; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma East Central Grady County in central Oklahoma McClain County in central Oklahoma Southwestern Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Pontotoc County in east central Oklahoma Southern Seminole County in east central Oklahoma Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Northeastern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Southeastern Norman, Seminole, Tecumseh, Pauls Valley, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lindsay, Lexington, Stratford, Konawa, Maysville, Maud, Dibble, Elmore City, Wayne, Earlsboro, Washington, Paoli and Bowlegs. Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This rain will result in minor flooding.
Oklahoma County, OKweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has extended the * Flood Warning for North Central Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Southwestern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 353 PM CDT, Although the heavy rain has ended, flooding of poor drainage and low lying areas may continue through at least 5 pm. Some locations that will experience flooding include Oklahoma City, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Valley Brook, Tinker Air Force Base, Forest Park, Lake Aluma, Smith Village, The Capitol and Will Rogers Airport.
Mcclain County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for McClain, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: McClain; Pontotoc The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma East Central Grady County in central Oklahoma McClain County in central Oklahoma Southwestern Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Pontotoc County in east central Oklahoma Southern Seminole County in east central Oklahoma Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Northeastern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Southeastern Norman, Seminole, Tecumseh, Pauls Valley, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lindsay, Lexington, Stratford, Konawa, Maysville, Maud, Dibble, Elmore City, Wayne, Earlsboro, Washington, Paoli and Bowlegs. Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This rain will result in minor flooding.
Grady County, OKExpress-Star

NWS: Flood watch for Grady County area

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood watch for a large portion of Oklahoma, including Grady County. The flood watch is in effect through Wednesday morning. During this timeframe, NWS has forecast several rounds of heavy rainfall, with some areas in the state expected to receive two to four total inches of rainfall.
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Carter, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Jefferson, Love by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caddo; Carter; Comanche; Cotton; Grady; Jefferson; Love; Stephens SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southwestern Grady...northwestern Love...northeastern Cotton...Stephens...southwestern Carter southeastern Caddo...eastern Comanche and Jefferson Counties Until 230 AM CDT AT 158 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from 3 miles south of Elgin to near Corum to 4 miles northeast of Terral, moving east at 30 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPH
Pottawatomie County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Pottawatomie; Seminole SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR south central Pottawatomie and central Seminole Counties Until 430 PM CDT AT 358 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near St. Louis, moving east at 20 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 50 MPH Minor flooding in areas of poor drainage Locations impacted include Seminole, Konawa, Maud, Bowlegs, St. Louis and Lima.
Comanche County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Comanche, Grady, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Comanche; Grady; Stephens The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Grady County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma East Central Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 1248 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawton, Marlow, Rush Springs, Bray, Sterling, Alex, Bradley, Agawam, southeastern Fort Sill, Central High, Acme and Cox City. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Alfalfa County, OKweather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Canadian; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Garfield; Grant; Harper; Kingfisher; Major; Roger Mills; Woods; Woodward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds could gust 60 to 70 mph in some locations as storms dissipate over the watch area late this evening and overnight. * WHERE...Portions of western, northern, and central Oklahoma. Highest chance for damaging wind gusts will be over northwest Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, resulting in power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
