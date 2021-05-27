Severe Weather Statement issued for Monroe, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 15:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Monroe; Randolph THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MONROE...NORTHWESTERN RANDOLPH...SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND NORTHEASTERN STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southwestern Illinois...and southeastern and east central Missouri.alerts.weather.gov