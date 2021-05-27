Cancel
Modesto, CA

Modesto man pleads guilty to filming, distributing sexually explicit videos of child

By Lydia Gerike
Modesto Bee
 8 days ago

A Modesto man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Eastern California U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Anthony Rodriguez, a 34-year-old also known as Anthony Rito Lara, used a cell phone in September and October 2020 to take 100 sexually explicit images and videos of a child under 12, according to court documents. Some of the videos, including one where he and the child engage in a sexual act, were then distributed online.

