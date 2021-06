In the first of a three-part series on how the pandemic has affected university life, Helen Chandler-Wilde explores how the current cohort of university students have suffered. They were so desperate that they pinned pleas for help in the windows: “SOS”, read one; “Send food”, read another. All 500 students in Parker House, Dundee, were confined to their tiny bedrooms for two weeks after an outbreak of Covid-19 in the halls of residence last September.