The Great Bend library is headed to the zoo

Greetings from the Great Bend Public Library! We are just one week away from our summer kick-off event at the Brit Spaugh Zoo, Friday June 4th! From 2-4 p.m. be ready for some summer fun as the library takes over the zoo. Learn about animals straight from the zookeepers, join in on activities and even pick up your summer reading registration bags. Parents can register children on our website greatbendpl.info now so that come Friday you are guaranteed a registration bag. This is an all ages event open to everyone, so bring your sister, brother, aunt, second cousin and even grandpa. There will be a little bit for everyone to enjoy. We will also have a performance by the famed storyteller Jim Two Crows Wallen at 3 p.m. Wallen is a national award winning oral historian who mixes his love of history with his great storytelling to enchant audiences. His performances are carefully researched and his clothing personally-hand designed to be historically accurate. This particular performance will focus on tales of Santa Fe Trail Adventures, which is celebrating two hundred years this year. You can find out more about the Santa Fe Trail and even get an interactive trail site guide here at the library.