Williamson County Schools intends to make masks optional on campus after school lets out on Friday, May 21, the last day of the school year. WCS Superintendent Jason Golden shared during the WCS Board of Education work session on Thursday he believes the Reopening Framework the school board passed last summer for the 2020–2021 school year, which includes the on-campus mask requirement, is no longer appropriate for summer school. He also shared that he doesn’t “project a need for a (COVID-19) safety plan in the fall.”