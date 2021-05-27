Go behind the velvet ropes of parties from Chicago and beyond with event news, fashion, celebs and videos for the see-and-be-seen set.

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIN-PERSON EVENTS ARE BACK: THE JOFFREY BALLET AND NEIMAN MARCUS CELEBRATE "FASHION FOR A PASSION" Plus: Brookfield Zoo's "Whirl"; Hard Rock Casino's grand opening party; Tina's FAB Fumee Claire candles; A tribute to Bernie; Blooms on the Mag Mile; Deborah's "Journey to Joshua"; What's happening in Chicago NOW?; "Wonders of the Park" auction for Lincoln Park; Banksy art fans on pins and needles; Schulman Felix Mag; AVLI on the Park; Chicago Pride Fest; Pendry Chicago's, elegant, grand opening; Birthday joy at La Scarola; Northalsted Market Days; Randolph Street Market updates; Imerman Angels' Angels Spirit Week; Maria Pappas, why we need her; Sweet video, and SOOO much more!

Chicago, ILPosted by
Californiacalories

Top Dessert Spots in Chicago

When I recommend a new restaurant, I always make sure to remind people to save room for dessert. Since dessert really should not be an everyday indulgence, it is important that when you do decide to indulge, you want to make it count. Though some people may argue that there is no such thing as a bad dessert, there are some desserts that are just far better than others. Rather than add a few inches to your waistline trying to find which dessert spots in Chicago are the standouts, I have done my share of taste testing and narrowed it down for you. Read on to learn about the top dessert spots in Chicago.
Chicago, ILbloomberglaw.com

Cooley Bets on the Midwest Venture Scene with New Chicago Office

Cooley’s official launch of a 10-partner Chicago outpost on Monday is a culmination of what firm vice chair Mike Lincoln said was a decade of scoping out the Midwestern venture capital scene, which he believes can support the firm’s full-service office ambitions. Bloomberg Law reported last month Cooley was poised...
Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

Chicago's Beaches to Reopen for Memorial Day Weekend

Chicago took a step toward a normal summer Monday as the city revealed its beaches will reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The more than two-dozen beaches along the Lake Michigan shoreline will reopen on May 28, the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, said Mike Kelly, superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. The city's beaches were closed during the summer of 2020 in line with COVID-19 restrictions.
Chicago, ILDaily Gate City

Crowd cheers parrot rescue in downtown Chicago

A firefighter used a pole to pluck a wayward parrot off its perch on a window ledge in downtown Chicago on Sunday, to the delight of the crowd watching. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Drum show draws musicians, merchants to Kane County Fairgrounds

There’s a little drummer in almost everyone, said Rob Cook, host of a Chicago-area drum show for three decades. “There are people that are born drummers and don’t let it out,” said Cook, 70, of Michigan. The Kane County Fairgrounds hosted the 30th annual Chicago Drum Show this past Saturday...
Chicago, ILTime Out Global

Get Growing! Expo

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening. Has all that time at home over the last year got you thinking more about starting a garden? Whether you're working your way up to a green thumb or you're already a seasoned gardener, you'll find all sorts of tips and tricks at the multi-weekend Get Growing! Expo, which features a bounty of free classes, workshops and other educational events meant to help your garden (and plant knowledge) thrive. Swing by each weekend to learn about how to plant a veggie garden, build your own terrarium and more—plus, you can shop greenery from Plant Truck Chicago.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Chicago firefighters rescue pet bird stuck on ledge in the Loop

CHICAGO – Chicago firefighters attracted quite a crowd in the Loop Sunday afternoon when they rescued a pet bird. “There he goes,” one person could be heard saying. The bird was stuck on a window ledge on the second floor of the Railway Exchange Building, located in the 200 block of S. Michigan Avenue. Fire crews assisted with his rescue. “The citizen asked for a ladder and a crew member instead used a pole to assist getting the bird down,” Chicago fire shared on Twitter.
Chicago, ILshorelinemedia.net

Mask guidance confusion makes Chicago mom nervous

Many are confused by the CDC's newest guidance on mask wearing. A Chicago mother of two worries that her unvaccinated children will be exposed to the virus. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d2e819028c0245108870cf76c74f98c7.
Oak Brook, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

'Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel' exhibit tours to Oak Brook

Art, faith and commerce all combine in "Michaelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition," which opens Wednesday at Oakbrook Center. Shoppers who may have previously visited the Sears in the Oak Brook shopping mall can now instead marvel at reproductions of 33 Biblical story frescos created during the height of the Italian Renaissance.
Chicago, ILPosted by
IndieWire

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4: Recreating the Chicago War Zone in Episode 5

Season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” streaming on Hulu, finds rebel leader June (Elisabeth Moss) on the run and striking back against tyrannical Gilead. Going northeast with other handmaids in search of the resistance movement, Mayday, she plotted her revenge at a safehouse farm. Then, after being captured and returning to Gilead, June and Janine (Madeline Brewer) escaped to the Chicago war zone to join the resistance in last week’s Episode 5 (“Chicago”).
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Chicago Travel Order Could End ‘Soon,' Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Says

Chicago's emergency travel order could be going away "soon," the city's mayor said Monday. When asked about the future of the order as coronavirus vaccinations continue to increase in the city and amid new masking guidance for vaccinated individuals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the order isn't going away just yet, "but soon."
Chicago, ILurbanmatter.com

Where You Can Celebrate National Pizza Party Day in Chicago This Year

There’s an entire day dedicated to pizza parties? Like, c’mon. This is itching every single one of my elementary school sensibilities to the highest degree. May 21st in Chicago, some of the city’s most recognizable pizza spots are flexing their gabagool guns and boasting some of the best pizza pies they have to offer. Chicago is known as a pizza town, with signature deep dish pizza’s to tourists and the beautiful delicacy that is the square-cut tavern pie true Chicagoans brag about, there’s no shortage of good pizza in town. Here are some of the restaurants and bars around the city celebrating a little extra this year for National Pizza Party Day.