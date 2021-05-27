Cancel
Real Estate

Personal property auction including household and tools. Treadmills, sewing machine, misc. furniture, decor, glassware and more.

Farm and Dairy
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollectables – Household – Furniture: assorted primitives, crocks, jugs, oil lamp, bread box, drying racks, RC Richey potato bag, old toys, model trains, Olympic memorabilia, vintage hand mixer, kitchen utensils, good assortment of kitchen items, all sorts of collectables, (2) Christmas trees, beer steins, books, mason jars, milk jars, assorted glassware and dishes, depression glass, carnival, canes, and much more.

www.farmanddairy.com
#Furniture#Sewing Machines#Auction#Personal Property#Husqvarna
News Break
News Break
EconomyFarm and Dairy

Machine shop equipment, tooling, inventory, and misc.

MACHINE SHOP EQUIPMENT: Brown & Sharp #2 milling machine-Plain Type w/Bridge Port Head w/ forward & reverse transmission, Brown & Sharp Mod. OG automatic screw machine, 17” South Bend lathe, 14” Rockwell lathe, #2 Warn & Swasey Territ lathe w/ 6 tool set up & bench drill press w/ attachment, large Industrial Cincinnati drill press w/ power feed & forward & reverse, Mod. H 50-14 Nugier hand operated 50 ton press, 10” Industrial type Roll in hacksaw, #2 Hoss Feld bender w/ lots of dies, grinders, grinder w/ Dorex M3 & M4 & M5 drill bit sharpening attachments, 5’ x 6’ heavy duty welding table, lawn mower sharpening machine, NOTE: Equipment is all line shaft set up ready.
Farm and Dairy

Vintage advertising, farm equipment, tools, and misc.

Ladies & Gentlemen: This is a partial listing as we are still digging,. www.densmoreauctions.com for photos and additional items, as they are added. 2006 Bush Hog Trail Hand TH4200 Utility Vehicle Honda 24 hp Engine 4×4. (4) Oliver Super 55 Tractors 1 w/cab, 1 w/rear fork lift. 20’ Open Trailer.
Canfield, OHFarm and Dairy

ONLINE: Furniture, jewelry, household, and misc.

QUALITY & VINTAGE FURNITURE ~ JEWELRY ~ HOUSEHOLD GUARDIAN SERVICE COOKWARE ~ COLLECTIBLES. Pickup: By appointment only! Wed, 6/30/21. 5 or less lots from 8:30 to 10:30 am. 6 or more lots from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. Terms: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa & MC only. Bidding closes for the first 5 items at 1:00 PM then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
Niles, OHFarm and Dairy

Lawn tractor, tools, outdoor, household, and misc.

LAWN TRACTOR – TOOLS/EQUIP – SNOW BLOWER SEWING/CRAFTING – HOUSEHOLD – OUTDOOR – MORE. OUTDOOR: Ariens 22hp/46” lawn tractor, hydrostatic, w/bagger; trim mower; push yard sweeper; Lifetime poly picnic table w/umbrella; Poly outdoor storage/deck box; Pool Vac and items; Ariens gas snow blower; Bench grinder; combo sander; compressor; gas and elec. leaf blowers; Worx trimmer; Ridgid shop vac; Craftsman drill press; Bandsaw; Table saw; rolling stack tool chest; hand, power, and garden tools; tackle boxes; Kids BMX bike; gas Mantis type garden cultivator; safety and fuel cans; hose reels; 14’ ext. ladder; vise; hardware; organizers; antique washboard; work bench; golf clubs; alum. patio swing w/canopy; patio chairs; (2 wheeled) wheelbarrow; more.
ShoppingFarm and Dairy

Antiques, collectibles, good furniture, tools, appliances, and misc.

Sold home and moving and will sell the following personal property items, plus items from other homes, at public auction. Auction to be held in The FFA Building, Wayne County Fairgrounds, Wooster, Ohio. The fairgrounds are located at the junction of US Route 30 and State Route 3 South. REPP...
Harmony, PAFarm and Dairy

Contractors tools, trains, collectibles, and misc.

Directions: From Interstate 79 Exit 88 Little Creek Rd./Zelienople exit, travel northeast on Little Creek Rd. approx. 1.5 miles to Yellow Creek Rd. Turn left and travel approx. 1/2 mile to auction on your left. Off street parking available. Featuring: Contractor’s Tools – Trains – Vintage Bar/Beer Collectibles – Stainless...
HobbiesFarm and Dairy

Guns, fishing, tools, household, and misc.

Guns, Fishing/Sporting Supplies: Remington Model 11-48 20 gauge, Winchester Model 06 .22 short-long or long rifle, Winchester Model 61 .22 s.l.or l.r., Remington Fieldmaster Model 121 .22 short-long or long rifle, Winchester Model 90 .22 w.r.f. (Rimfire), brand new never fired Marlin Model 60 .22 long rifle only, Remington Model 1100 12 gauge, Glenfield Model 25 .22 s.l.or lr, brand new (in box) Sako Model 995 7mm rem mag, ACC. BREDA ( Febbrica Italiana Armi Sabatti) over & under 12 gauge with gold engraving. PSE Bow, fishing supplies, electronic anchor winch, boating supplies, misc. biking accessories, 18’ Intex swimming pool, sleds.
Millersburg, OHFarm and Dairy

Ford tractor, appliances, Tom Miller painting, glassware, household, and misc.

Location: 4611 SR 39, Millersburg, OH 44654. From Berlin take SR 39 East to property. Located just before Hummel Insurance. Signs Posted!. Tractor & Garden Tools: Ford Tractor; Mantis & Garden King Tiller; Quality Pro Lawn Sweeper; Sprayers; Composter; Electric Chainsaw; Composter; Lawn Cart; Wooden Keg; Bucket; Old Traps; Bolt Cutters; Chains; Hand Tools & Antique Tools.
Buying CarsFarm and Dairy

1959 Galaxy 500 convertible, 1993 Olds Cutlass convertible, 1994 Mustang convertible, Craftsman items, furniture, household, and misc.

1959 Galaxy 500 Convertible 95K+ miles, 1993 Olds Cutlass Supreme Convertible 80K+ miles, 1994 Mustang Convertible 67K+ miles, Ford 8N Good rubber, Intl. 5’ Rotary cutter, Drag disc, Buzz saw, FMC 5’ 3 pt. Back blade, Wheel Horse B80 lawn tractor w/deck, 8’X12’ Storage shed on skids, Winchester gun safe, Gun cabinet w/glass front, Pacific Hydrostar Gas powered pressure washer, Brazing heads, Hitch balls, Vice grips, Vintage welding glasses, Drill bits, Welding helmets, Gas Cans, Duracell powerpack, Worx leaf blower/vac, Ace push lawn mower, Aardvark cultivator, Submersible well pumps, To-go toolboxes, Palm sanders, Parts organizer, DeWalt Reciprocating Saw, C Clamps, Keystone hand grind stone, Ridgid shop vac, Craftsman: Bench grinder & Table saw, Remington turbo heater, Wet saw, Pipe cutters, Pipe threader, Pipe wrenches, Tri Pod pipe vise, 2- Vise 1- Wilton, 3-I Beams, Concrete trowels, Log chains, Air compressor, Alum. Step ladder, Car ramps, Screw jacks, Jack stands, NYCS RR lantern, Hand tools, Fishing poles.
ShoppingFarm and Dairy

ONLINE toys, collectibles, furniture, and misc.

PICK UP: THURSDAY JUNE 24, 2021 12-6 P.M. FOR LIVE INTERNET BIDDING, GO TO WWW.FRIOANDSTACK.COM AND CLICK BID. Toys & Collectibles including: Marx (Dump Truck New In Box, Heavy Duty Hi-Lift Loader, Miniature Tool Set, Army Figures, x Orange Road Grader, Lithograph Friction Fire Truck, Southern Pacific Train Set, Football Players), Hubley Tractor & Wagon, Hubley School Bus, DeLuxe Crusader 101 Car, German Army Vehicle Models, Merdel Skittles No. 401 Bowling Game, (8) Weird-Ohs Model Kits, Fright Factory Creepy Crawlers (1966 stock #4523), Creeple Peeple Maker Pak, Thingmaker Creepy Crawlers, Man from UNCLE Costume with Mask, Ben Cooper Costume Ape Man, Iver Johnson Break Top 32 Revolver, Stevens 12 Gauge Model 94C, WW2 Knives, Pittsburgh Pirates 1960-70’s Memorabilia, West Virginia Centennial Plate, Aviator Goggles & Hat, Indiana PA University Yearbooks (1940-42), Canonsburg Apple Crate, Furniture: Mid Century Aluminum Edge Table, Mid Century Sliding Glass Display Case, Mid Century Reichart Rattan Bedroom Set, White Sewing Machine in Cabinet, Oil Lamps King Melon Pattern, Warner 16 Foot Fold Up Ladder & Much More!
ShoppingFarm and Dairy

Campbell Soup memorabilia, print plates, cookbooks, china, toys, games, towels, lamps, glassware, roller skates, Christmas decorations and lighted houses, OTHER: display cabinets, leaded glass table lamps, stamps, and misc.

I the undersigned will sell at Public Online Auction and due to inadequate parking the Auction will be held at 45625 State Route 154, Rogers, Ohio 44455. Preview: June 11, 2021 from 1:00 – 6:00 P.M. Pick Up: June 16, 2021 from 3:00 – 7:00 P.M. 500+ Lots of Campbell...
Pleasant City, OHFarm and Dairy

Lathe, mills, welder, large machines, Snap-On tools, and misc.

Machine Shop Tools * Lathe * Mills * Snap On Tools. Starrett * Mitutoyo * Welder * Tools * 700+ Lots!!. Location: Pleasant City, OH (Address will be listed on your invoice.) Lathe, Mills, Welder, & Large Machines: Rockwell lathe; Bridgeport mill/Mitutoyo controller; Cleveland mill/Mitutoyo controller; Rockwell grinder; Lincoln drill press; Airco Radiograph track torch; Buffalo drill press; Central Pneumatic sand blaster; Superflow SF-110 flowbench; Steel oven; Airco AC/DC Heliwelder; Skay-Blast dry blast system; Abrasive blaster; Torch set; Central machinery bender/roller; Bench vise; Bench grinder; 1 ton engine hoist; Engine bore setup; Engine & engine parts; Honda pressure washer;