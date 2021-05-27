Personal property auction including household and tools. Treadmills, sewing machine, misc. furniture, decor, glassware and more.

West Elm: for modern, design-forward items adults will love, too. Crate & Kids: for minimalist, fashion-forward investments. Designing a kids' space is a totally different experience than designing any other room in the house. You get to embrace all the magical things about being young, and bring in furniture that you find utterly adorable but can't quite fit in other rooms. Of course, it's equally important to invest in furniture that's functional and sturdy enough to handle a stray crayon, pillow fight or a little jumping on the bed.