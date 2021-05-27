12 Things That Happen to Your Body When You Give Up Gluten

There are dozens, maybe hundreds, of ways to lose weight. There's the Mediterranean diet, a low-carb diet, the keto diet, the Paleo diet, Whole30, the list goes on. One of the increasingly popular weight-loss diets is intermittent fasting (IF), where you eat all your meals within a small eating window and fast for the remainder of the day. And that's it. You technically don't have to give up any of your favorite foods and you don't have to force yourself to eat any health foods that you dislike. So how can that be? How is it that you have free reign to eat whatever you want and all you have to do is limit when you eat it?