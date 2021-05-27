Memorial Day | Maple Grove Cemetery Decorations

Dodge City Parks and Facilities would like to remind everyone of the rules and regulations regarding grave decorations at Maple Grove Cemetery. Temporary decorations may be placed for Memorial Day on and around headstones starting three days before the holiday (May 28, 2021) and must be removed within six days following (June 6, 2021). Temporary decorations include artificial and real flower arrangements, toys and stuffed animals, wreaths, potted plants, flags, figurines not more than 18” in height and hanging iron planters. Any items left longer than six days after the holiday will be removed beginning Monday morning to assist the staff in mowing and trimming the cemetery.