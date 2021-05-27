Chief: Columbia man shot and killed by police had a gun

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Columbia man died after he was shot by police officers when he drew a gun during a confrontation, Police Chief Geoff Jones said.

James Sears III, 38, died after the shooting Wednesday afternoon at a Petro-Mart gas station, Jones said.

Sears was being investigated for narcotics distribution and had an outstanding warrant for felony probation violation, police said in a news release.

An early review of video from the scene showed Sears draw a weapon, police said. Two officers from the department’s street crimes unit fired after Sears ignored verbal commands, Jones said.

Sears was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Columbia police internal affairs division will conduct separate investigations of the shooting.