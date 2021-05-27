Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Chief: Columbia man shot and killed by police had a gun

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Columbia man died after he was shot by police officers when he drew a gun during a confrontation, Police Chief Geoff Jones said.

James Sears III, 38, died after the shooting Wednesday afternoon at a Petro-Mart gas station, Jones said.

Sears was being investigated for narcotics distribution and had an outstanding warrant for felony probation violation, police said in a news release.

An early review of video from the scene showed Sears draw a weapon, police said. Two officers from the department’s street crimes unit fired after Sears ignored verbal commands, Jones said.

Sears was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Columbia police internal affairs division will conduct separate investigations of the shooting.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

471K+
Followers
242K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Sears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Chief#Guns#At Scene Of Shooting#State Police#Ap#Petro Mart#Man#Separate Investigations#Unit#Narcotics Distribution#Verbal Commands#Division#Gas#Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Littleton, COPosted by
The Associated Press

Store evacuated after unconfirmed report of person with gun

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say sheriff’s deputies evacuated people from a suburban Denver supermarket after someone reported possibly seeing someone at the store with a gun. Sheriff’s deputies locked down and searched the store Friday before determining there was no immediate threat to the public. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department...
Colorado StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Colorado inmate indicted in death of missing woman

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — When a man who fled to Mexico after being suspected in the disappearance of a Colorado woman in 2018 returned to the United States, he seemed almost relieved to learn that he was wanted for a sexual assault and would likely be extradited to Colorado, according to a grand jury indictment announced Friday.
Dover, DEPosted by
The Associated Press

Judge upholds sentence for criminal kicked by officer

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge refused on Friday to reduce the prison sentence of a habitual criminal who made headlines after being kicked in the face by a police officer in 2013. Lateef Dickerson failed to demonstrate any “extraordinary circumstances” that would warrant consideration of his request, Superior...
Missouri StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

17-year-old dies after being shot by police at Missouri park

A 17-year-old who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died, authorities said. Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died later that day at a hospital, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Louisiana Stateabc17news.com

Louisiana man charged with murder in Camden County cold case

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Camden County prosecutors charged a Louisiana man Friday with murder in a woman's 1984 beating death. A warrant was issued last week for the arrest of Larry G. Hicks, 78, on a second-degree murder charge. Hicks is accused in the Dec. 15, 1984, beating of Diane Lukosius, who was was found next to her abandoned near Camelot Estates in Camdenton, according to court records. Lukosius later died from her injuries.