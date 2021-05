Shoppers and diners can’t walk a block without seeing hiring signs in windows at The Villages storefronts. Restaurants, retailers and service providers are roaring back with sales rising as consumers open their pocketbooks to enjoy a lifestyle after a pandemic. But these business owners and managers are having trouble finding workers, resulting in some instances of reduced operating hours or limiting customer capacity during regular hours. It’s not just happening in The Villages, either. Nearly every Florida community is facing a challenge in finding workers, said Jerry Parrish, Ph.D., chief economist at the Florida Chamber of Commerce. “We just had a discussion with lot of businesses around Florida to get a take on what’s happening,” he said. “It was unbelievable the number of businesses that responded. It seemed like every one of them is hiring but can’t find workers.”