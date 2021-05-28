Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boonville, MO

Disc golf comes to Boonville 9 hole style at Kemper park

Boonville Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoonville Parks and Recreation Director Paul Linhart said ever since 2004, he has wanted to build a frisbee golf/disc golf course in Boonville. But little did he know that after talking with people in the area and surrounding towns that frisbee golf/disc golf was growing at a rapid rate for adults as well as kids.

www.boonvilledailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boonville, MO
City
Marceline, MO
Boonville, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Columbia, MO
City
Park Hills, MO
City
Jefferson City, MO
City
Camdenton, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disc Golf#Golf Courses#Golf Tournament#Rolling Hills#City Parks#Cip#Midget League#Kemper Park#Frisbee Golf Disc Golf#Play Soccer#Gateway Disc#Baseball#Field#Location#Discs#Style#Towns#Concrete Pads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Boonville, MOBoonville Daily News

Boonville qualifies in five events at Class 3 District 4 Track Meet

The Boonville boys and girls track teams put its best foot forward Saturday during the Class 3 District 4 Track Meet at Montgomery County High School. With the top four in each event moving on to sectionals on Saturday, May 22, also at Montgomery County, the Pirates and Lady Pirates knew it was now or never.
Missouri StateKTLO

District play continues Monday for baseball in Missouri

High school baseball makes up the local Monday schedule as district play continues in Missouri. Dora will be in Norwood for its first game in the Class 1, District 4 Tournament. After a first round bye, the Falcons will face Winona in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Forsyth will be...
Boonville, MOBoonville Daily News

Pirates nab six on TCC Baseball Team

The Boonville Pirates baseball team would like to get at least three games back in the Tri-County Conference during the 2021 season. After finishing 4-3 in the TCC, the Pirates fell to Hallsville, Southern Boone and Blair Oaks to finish fourth overall. However, during the all-conference selections on Thursday, Boonville...
Boonville, MOBoonville Daily News

Pirates wrap up regular season with 10-1 win over Marshall

The Marshall Owls baseball team felt the wrath of the Boonville Pirates baseball team Thursday night at Twillman field in Harley park. Although the Owls entered the game at 19-3 overall and winners of 14 straight, they were clearly no match for the Pirates in a 10-1 loss. As for...
Missouri StatePosted by
The Joplin Globe

Missouri's Vaccine Navigator now available in 7 languages

Missouri health officials have launched their online Vaccine Navigator service, already available in English and Spanish, in five more languages: Chinese, French, Korean, Portuguese and Russian. The navigator service allows residents to find and register for COVID-19 vaccine appointments. It also reminds registrants when it is time to schedule their...
Missouri Statektvo.com

Northeast Missouri man has 100,000 reasons to celebrate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has 100,000 reasons to celebrate. Richard Fleak, of Kirksville, claimed a $100,000 top prize on the Missouri Lottery’s “Triple Cash Crossword” Scratchers game. He purchased the winning ticket at the north Ayerco in Kirksville. Players in Adair County won more than $3.2...
Boonville, MOBoonville Daily News

Boonville Ready Mix knocks off Einspahr, 7-2

Boonville Ready Mix improved to 4-1 on the season by beating Einspahr Construction 7-2 in Cal Ripken Major Tuesday night at the COCOBA Ballfield. In the nightcap, Huebert Fiberboard evened its season record to 2-2 by turning back Auto Body Experts 8-1. Although Boonville Ready Mix wound up beating Einspahr...
Boonville, MOBoonville Daily News

Pirates finish 14th in Class 3 District 4 Tourney

The Boonville Pirates golf team had a tough day in the Class 3 District 4 Tournament Monday at Fairview Golf Course in St. Joseph by finishing in 14th place. While closing out the season at 3-11 overall, Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said the golfers did not finish the season the way they wanted but made some good gains in the middle of the season. “We knew it was going to be a rebuilding year at the beginning of the season,” VanderLinden said. “This was the first season for 11 of the golfers. We were setting personal best individual and team scores before we went two weeks without playing. This happened right before the conference and district tournaments. I want to thank all the parents, sponsors and athletes for the season. The kids worked at getting better at a very difficult sport.”
Boonville, MOBoonville Daily News

Pirate netters fall in district play against Moberly

The Boonville Pirates tennis team had its season come to an end Monday in the team portion of the Class 1 District 8 Tournament in Moberly. In a No. 1 versus No. 4 matchup, the Pirates finished on the wrong side of a 5-0 score against the Spartans. Boonville tennis...
Boonville, MOBoonville Daily News

Pirates win on Sr. Night against Osage 10-1, win streak at 6 games

The wins keep coming for the Boonville Pirates baseball team. With districts beginning next week in Ashland, the Pirates couldn’t have picked a better time to get hot offensively, defensively and pitching. Such was the case Tuesday night on Senior Night at Twillman field in Harley park. Honoring the 10...
Boonville, MOBoonville Daily News

Caterpillar wins big over C&R Market 17-1 in Midget League

Boonville Caterpillar raised its season record to 4-0 by beating C&R Market 17-1 in Midget League action Tuesday night at Kemper park. While scoring in every inning against C&R Market, Boonville Caterpillar led 4-1 after one, 8-1 after two and 13-1 after three before plating four more runs in the fourth.
Boonville, MOBoonville Daily News

Bass garners first place finish in 100 meter dash in TCC Meet

From state champion in basketball to conference champion in track, nobody has had a better year than Boonville senior Jodie Bass. While competing in the Tri-County Conference Track Meet Thursday in California, Bass not only captured first in the 100 meter dash in a time of 13.42 seconds, she was also the only conference champion for both the Boonville boys and girls track teams.
Boonville, MOBoonville Daily News

Boonville C-Team places 7th in Columbia Tournament

The Boonville Pirates C Baseball Team fifth seventh overall in the Columbia C Team Tournament at Atkins Field over the weekend. While finishing 1-2 in the tournament, the Pirates fell in the opening round against Jeff City in a hard fought contest 6-5. Then, after losing 17-9 in the consolation semifinals against Blair Oaks, Boonville came back with a 9-3 win over Capital City in the seventh place game.
Boonville, MOBoonville Daily News

Pirate netters make some noise in district tournament

Boonville Pirates tennis coach Ryan Brimer couldn’t have asked anymore from his team Friday during the individual portion of the district tournament at Kirksville. Battling the likes of Moberly, Kirksville and Columbia Independent, the Pirates finished the tournament with one third and one fourth place finisher. Of course Boonville’s best...
Nebraska StateBoonville Daily News

Einspahr inducted into Nebraska Sports Hall of Fame

It mattered little that Glenwood Einspahr didn’t have track shoes, or a track to practice, at Hildreth High School in Nebraska. Einspahr still excelled at both the local and state level not only in track but also in basketball for the Greyhounds. As the Class of 1950, Einspahr was recently...
Boonville, MOBoonville Daily News

Lady Pirates drop 6-0 game against Smith-Cotton on Senior Night

The underclassmen for the Boonville Lady Pirates soccer team wanted nothing more than to win Thursday night’s match against Sedalia Smith-Cotton. With the next to last match of the season before districts, the Lady Pirates wanted to give the seniors a great send off on Senior Night at the Boonville City Soccer Field.
Boonville, MOBoonville Daily News

Boonville Ready Mix, Einspahr Construction improve to 3-0 in Cal Ripken Major

Boonville Ready Mix and Einspahr Construction each put their name in the hat for the top spot in Cal Ripken Major Thursday night at the COCOBA Ballfield. While both teams improved to 3-0 on the season, both teams had their struggles as well on Thursday with Boonville Ready Mix beating winless QuinlanAgency.com 11-9, while Einspahr Construction defeating Huebert Fiberboard 9-6.
Boonville, MOBoonville Daily News

Taylor slams Smith-Cotton, Pirates notch fifth straight with 12-2 win

It’s safe to say that the Boonville Pirates baseball team is on a roll. Since the loss to Rock Bridge back on April 26, Boonville has put together a five game win streak. But more importantly, the Pirates appear to be peeking at the right time while winning eight of their last nine ballgames to improve to 12-5 on the season.