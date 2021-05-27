Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Historic Civil War tokens from the NGC-certified Partrick Collection in Heritage Auctions sale

By Press Release
coinupdate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStore cards and patriotic tokens offer a glimpse into American life in the mid-1800s. More than 1,200 tokens certified by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) from the Donald G. Partrick Collection are featured in Heritage Auctions’ upcoming Civil War Merchant and Patriotic Tokens U.S. Coins sale. Online bidding is now open and culminates on May 30, 2021, during a live auction in Dallas, Texas.

news.coinupdate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
State
Illinois State
State
Alabama State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ngc#Auction#American History#Ngc#Heritage Auctions#Cor#Brooklyn Billiard Saloon#Liberty#H D Gerdts Store Card#Capped Bust#Dpl#Army Navy#The Fuld Collection#Twitter#Civil War Tokens#Sale#Online Bidding#Store Cards#High Grade Examples#Brooklyn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Politics
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Facebook
Related
Aerospace & Defensecoinupdate.com

CAG-certified space and aviation artifacts offered in Heritage sale

The pieces of history include an NGC-graded Apollo 11 Robbins medal and a piece of the Wright Flyer. An artifact from the Wright Flyer and another from the Apollo 11 moon mission — both certified by Collectibles Authentication Guaranty (CAG) — are among the top offerings in a Heritage Auctions sale. The Space Exploration Signature Auction is being held May 21-22, 2021.
Economycoinupdate.com

CAG-certified Apollo 11 medal realizes $30,000 in Heritage Auctions sale

Another CAG-certified artifact — a small piece of the Wright Flyer — also sold for thousands of dollars. An artifact from the famous Orville and Wilbur Wright Flyer and another from the Apollo 11 moon mission — both certified by Collectibles Authentication Guaranty (CAG) — were among the top lots in a Heritage Space Exploration Signature sale held May 21-22, 2021.
Shoppingartfixdaily.com

Historic Wild West poster for Buffalo Bill and Pawnee Bill from 1909 sells for $4,375 at Holabird auction

(ARTFIXdaily.com) RENO, Nev. – A California Gold Rush-era bond from 1856 signed by Cornelius Vanderbilt sold for $11,250, a photo of the execution hanging of outlaw Fleming “James” Parker taken in 1898 brought $9,062, and a gorgeous circa 1880-1920 Red Mesa Navajo rug in near-perfect condition rose to $5,000 at a huge, five-day Western Americana Signature Sale held May 13th thru 17th by Holabird Western Americana Collections, online and live in the Reno gallery at 3555 Airway Dr.
RetailHouston Chronicle

Acker Announces US$10M Trinity Collection Auction

Acker, the world’s largest wine auction house, announced today the unveiling of an unparalleled offering at auction on June 9th and 10th, dubbed “The Trinity Collection.” This US$10 million sale brings together the cellars of three of the house’s top clients for what is being touted as the auction of the year and Acker’s largest auction of 2021 to date. While featuring the world’s finest wines in typical fashion, the selection of wines from the Domaine de la Romanee Conti stand above the crowd, expected to achieve close to $3M in total sales. In addition, this auction is being touted as the most important collection of mature Champagne ever to come to auction, featuring 877 bottles, 323 magnums, 10 Jeroboams, 2 Methuselahs and 30 half-bottles of Champagne dating back to the legendary 1911 vintage.
Shoppingcoinworld.com

Heritage offers Dempsey Collection of Hobo nickels

Hobo nickels — broadly described as examples of the Indian Head 5-cent piece with other designs carved on one or both sides after the “Buffalo nickel” has left the U.S. Mint — are a popular and specialized area with an excited collector base. Heritage will offer selections the Chris Dempsey Collection at a June 18 session of its U.S. Coins auction in Dallas.
PoliticsBeacon

Lakeside Heritage Society to protect historic archives

A Lakeside Heritage Society ribbon cutting last week officially opened the new Lakeside Chautauqua archives building on Walnut Plaza in Lakeside. The Lakeside Heritage Society (LHS) purchased the building to provide a climate-controlled environment for its growing archives collection, and to increase public access to the historical records of the iconic Lake Erie shoreline community.
Cedar Rapids, IAhooplanow.com

Save CR Heritage Spring Salvage Sale

The first Save CR Heritage architectural salvage sale at its new home will be outdoors! Find vintage doors, windows, wood trim and other unique architectural salvage, postcards of historical Cedar Rapids buildings, and planters, fencing and more for spring gardening! Both Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the J.E. Halvorson House, 606 Fifth Ave. SE, next to Kathy's Pies. Items have been saved from homes scheduled for demolition, with proceeds dedicated to repairing the early-1900s home.
Colorado Springs, COGazette

Money Museum to auction off numismatic collection duplicates

The public has an opportunity to join numismatic experts in adding to or starting coin collections during special monthly eBay auctions of duplicate Money Museum items. In official terms, museums call this a deaccessioning and, beginning in June, it will include world coins, paper money, tokens and medals, with some American coins and mint sets.
Shoppingtodayheadline.co

Items from historic Oswestry hall help break records at Whitchurch auction

MORE THAN 750 items went under the hammer at Whitchurch-based Trevanion Auctioneers ‘record-breaking’ May auction. The auction was Trevanion’s most successful auction since they were established in 2014, with more than 2,000 buyers registered for online bidding. At the heart of the over 750 lot sale was the precious contents...
Florida StatePosted by
Daily News

$20M baseball card collection from Florida doctor who died from COVID-19 goes up for auction

After collecting baseball cards for over 40 years, Dr. Thomas Newman, a Florida neurologist, has built up quite a collection. After a hard-fought battle against COVID-19, Newman succumbed to the virus, leaving behind his valuable collection worth over $20 million. The cards are being auctioned off with Memory Lane Auctions in Tustin, California. The collection boasts a wide array of cards that ...
Jefferson City News Tribune Online

Today in History for 5-31

Today is Monday, May 31, the 151st day of 2021. There are 214 days left in the year. This is Memorial Day. On May 31, 1921, a race riot erupted in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as white mobs began looting and leveling the affluent Black district of Greenwood over reports a Black man had assaulted a white woman in an elevator; hundreds are believed to have died.
Politicslibertysentinel.org

Memorial Day: Honoring American Heroes of Courage, Sacrifice, & Faith

Memorial Day in America, as an annual observance, can be traced back to the end of the Civil War, a war in which over a half-million died. Southern women scattered spring flowers on graves of both northern Union and southern Confederate soldiers. Many places claimed to have held the original...
Kansas City, MOSpringfield Business Journal

Historic KC hotel heads to auction

A 96-year-old Kansas City hotel is headed to auction next month. Memphis-based Wright Investments Inc. listed the Aladdin Hotel through Ten-X Commercial, a digital commercial real estate sales marketplace. The 193-room hotel in 2006 was renovated to the tune of $8 million.
Jasper, TXKFDM-TV

Historic hotel for sale in Jasper

JASPER — The owners of the legendary Belle-Jim Hotel in Jasper are ready to call it quits. They want to retire but also want the bed-and-breakfast to continue operating. The Belle-Jim is on sale for $314,900. Owners David and Pat Stiles aren't just selling the building but also most of the furnishings.
LifestylePosted by
Big Country 96.9

Civil Wars Trails Tour in Presque Isle, Maine

The Presque Isle Historical Society has a tour planned Monday, May 31 on Molly the Trolley. It’s called the Presque Isle Historical Society for the Civil War Trails Tour. The tour looks at the impact of the Civil War on Presque Isle. It lasts about two hours, departing from the historical fire station on Church Street at 1 p.m.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

An American Haggadah – Printed During The Civil War

I recently acquired a nice old American Haggadah, printed in New York in 1863, in the middle of the Civil war. The final leaf contains the following interesting comment: “On these nights it is customary to allow even the meanest [i.e. poorest] Hebrew servant to sit at table…as we were all equally alike in bondage.”
Stockbridge, MIstockbridgecommunitynews.com

Civil War Memorial is readied for summer

On May 17, 2021, the members of the Stockbridge Area Garden Club were at it again, this time cleaning and planting the Town Square Civil War Memorial Garden in preparation for spring blossoming into summer.
Marketscryptonews.com

Revuto Commences REVU Token Public Sale

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. Revuto, the first dApp that will see a release on Cardano’s blockchain, has begun rounds of community sales for its token REVU. This public sale comes after rounding off a successful private token sale led by BlackDragon VC and other investors from the cryptosphere who stepped up to show their support.
PoliticsWashington Post

Memorial Day was political from the beginning. Here’s how the holiday was shaped by race and the Civil War.

This Memorial Day, many Americans are likely to be barbecuing, enjoying time with family and friends after the separations of the pandemic, or taking advantage of sales. A 2019 Economist-YouGov poll found that only 17 percent of Americans planned to do activities related to the official meaning of the federal holiday — commemorating troops killed in U.S. military conflicts — such as attending parades or memorial services or visiting gravesites.