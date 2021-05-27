Historic Civil War tokens from the NGC-certified Partrick Collection in Heritage Auctions sale
Store cards and patriotic tokens offer a glimpse into American life in the mid-1800s. More than 1,200 tokens certified by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) from the Donald G. Partrick Collection are featured in Heritage Auctions’ upcoming Civil War Merchant and Patriotic Tokens U.S. Coins sale. Online bidding is now open and culminates on May 30, 2021, during a live auction in Dallas, Texas.news.coinupdate.com