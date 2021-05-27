Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Former charter school executive director indicted for theft, records show

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3enR2H_0aDnoYBp00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis charter school executive has been indicted for theft.

Dr. Tamika Carwell-Richmond is charged with two counts of Theft over $2,500, two counts of Forgery over $2,500, and one count of forgery under $2,500.

Carwell-Richmond is the former Executive Director of the Legacy Leadership Academy charter school in Memphis, Tennessee.

Legacy Leadership Academy served students in grades six through eight. It was only open for the 2017-2018 school year. The academy closed in August 2018.

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office determined that Carwell-Richmond stole at least $4,594.72.

Investigators said most of the money ($3,313.68) was withdrawn from the academy’s bank account. They could not verify the cash was used for a purpose related to the academy, and no documentation was provided.

According to a release, Carwell-Richmond stole the remainder of the money ($1,281.04) after falsifying invoices she submitted to the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) for reimbursement. The invoices were related to furniture the academy was leasing. Investigators said Carwell-Richmond inflated the amounts on the phony invoices to make it appear the school had paid more for the furniture than it actually did.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Carwell-Richmond is also accused of forging a business owner’s signature on a letter in order to create documentation for a large sign that was purchased by the school. The letter was submitted to TDOE as her proof of payment for the school’s sign.

According to a release, Carwell-Richmond also admitted to Comptroller investigators that she did not follow grant requirements associated with a $261,000.75 federal grant awarded to the academy to assist with planning, implementation, and start-up costs. The academy still owes TDOE $126,755.33, which served as the pass-through entity for this grant.

On May 6, 2021, the Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Tamika Carwell-Richmond on two counts of Theft over $2,500, two counts of Forgery over $2,500, and one count of forgery under $2,500

“This case highlights the importance of oversight,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “The Board of Directors for the charter school should have established adequate internal controls over the financial processes within the academy. For example, the executive director had sole access to the academy’s bank account for a period of time. This weakness can lead to fraudulent activity.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
45K+
Followers
47K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Charter School#Grand Theft#Board Of Education#Business School#Forgery#Legacy Leadership Academy#Tdoe#Cox Media Group#Comptroller Investigators#Fraudulent Activity#Tenn#School Year#Oversight#Invoices#Grant Requirements#Reimbursement#Payment#Sole Access#Documentation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
Related
Shelby County, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Arrest warrant issued for Confederate flag-waving man accused of threatening Shelby Co. Commissioner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest warrant for a man accused of harassing a Shelby County Commissioner was issued. George Johnson, 46-years-old, is wanted on assault charges. FOX13 reported Tuesday that Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer and a volunteer with the Sons of Confederate Veterans were in a heated argument at the plaza where the remains of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife were being removed.
CelebritiesPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Jared Bell from ‘Drake & Josh’ faces charges

Actor Jared Bell, who goes by Drake Bell and is known for his role on the Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh” is facing charges in Ohio. Bell has been charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and attempted endangering children, WJW reported. The Cleveland Division of Police did not release...
Tennessee StateRogersville Review

National gun policy group sues Tennessee over new handgun law

(The Center Square) – The nonprofit Firearms Policy Coalition is suing the state, claiming Tennessee's new law requiring an adult to be 21 years old to carry a handgun without a permit violates the Second Amendment. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three named individuals – Caleb Bassett, Blake...
Shelby County, TNWREG

Second chance programs to help ex-offenders find jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s a local program offering a new lease on life to those released from lockup. Roughly $250,000 has been pumped into the project helping one-time offenders avoid becoming repeat offenders. This program offers personal and professional tools — to assist former inmates as they transition into family and work- life.
Shelby County, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Health dept. reports nearly 1,400 active cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 83 new COVID-19 cases with no additional deaths within the last 24 hours. The county currently has 1,398 active cases. The weekly COVID-19 positivity rate for the week of May 5 is 6.7%, a minor decrease from the week before...
Tennessee Statewestplainsdailyquill.net

Tennessee gov signs transgender 'bathroom bill' for schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed legislation that puts public schools and their districts at risk of losing civil lawsuits if they let transgender students or employees …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...