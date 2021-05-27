Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson City, MO

Majority Whip praises Representative Tim Taylor for outstanding service

Boonville Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – House Majority Whip Allen Andrews is recognizing State Representative Tim Taylor for his outstanding service as a member of the Whip Team. Representative Taylor was selected by Andrews at the beginning of the 2021 Legislative Session to serve as a Floor Whip and he played a prominent role in determining the outcome of many of the most important issues considered by the Missouri House of Representatives.

www.boonvilledailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Majority Whip#State Of Missouri#State Representative#Team Members#Service Members#The Whip Team#The Majority Whip Team#Representative Taylor#Representative Andrews#Outstanding Contributions#Caucus Members#Legislation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Jefferson City, MOthreeriverspublishing.com

Session ends with major accomplishments, partisan bitterness

JEFFERSON CITY — Dueling visions of the role of government have always piloted the decisions of public officials in the legislature, and this year was no different. In the end, several major pieces of legislation, including some long-sought priorities, were passed. But many more were cut short, casualties of animosity and procedural acrobatics aimed at slowing progress.
Missouri Statenorthwestmoinfo.com

Missouri House Speaker Disappointed Senate Did Not Approve Photo ID and Initiative Petition Reform

Missouri’s GOP House Speaker and the House Elections Committee chairman are disappointed that the GOP-controlled Senate did not approve legislation on voter ID and initiative petition reform. Speaker Rob Vescovo (pronounced Va-SCO-vo) tells Missourinet he’ll review Election Chairman Dan Shaul’s request that the governor call a special session:. Northwest Mo...
Missouri Stateksmu.org

8 Takeaways From A Fruitful, But Frustrating, Missouri Legislative Session

One common trait of Missouri legislative politics is that leaders from both parties tend to overpromise heading into a legislative session. But the 2021 Missouri General Assembly yielded significant legislation that will reverberate throughout the state for years to come. Republicans finished some priorities that hung in legislative limbo for years. And even the deeply outnumbered Democrats played key roles in influencing the process.
Jefferson City, MOkwos.com

Lincoln U President to step down

The presidential transition committee at Lincoln University meets this (mon) afternoon. The Jefferson City school announced yesterday (sun) Dr. Jerald Jones Woolfolk is leaving at the end of the academic year. Woolfolk has been president at L-U since June of 2018.
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

GOP divisions in the Missouri Senate bedevil legislative session

Political ambitions may make factionalism worse as members vie for attention in 2022. When the Missouri Senate gathered early Friday morning, with just under 18 hours before the state Constitution requires lawmakers to conclude their session, Sen. Paul Wieland asked a fellow lawmaker a question. “How long do you think...
Missouri StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Dangerous Hawley is an embarrassment to Missouri

The clear and honest reporting on the dangers of Republican right-wing politics was never made more clear than in last week’s Washington Post profile of Sen. Josh Hawley reprinted in the Post-Dispatch. The newspaper should be congratulated for publishing it. It seems that Missouri voters have unleashed a dangerous politician in the U.S Senate in the form of Hawley.
Missouri StatePosted by
Missouri Independent

Conservative group wants to send gas tax hike to Missouri voters

A conservative anti-tax group wants Missourians to decide whether they will pay extra for gas starting in October. On Monday morning, Jeremy Cady, state director of Americans for Prosperity, filed paperwork with Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office to begin the process of putting the 12.5-cents a gallon tax increase on a statewide ballot. To […] The post Conservative group wants to send gas tax hike to Missouri voters appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri Statemaryvilleforum.com

Missouri judge rules against law stripping state union power

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge said the state unconstitutionally used a 2018 law to ignore union-negotiated protections for public employees and make unions “impotent.”. Cole County Presiding Judge Jon Beetem ruled state departments wrongly cited the law to negate union-negotiated protections against unfair firings and discipline. The...
Jefferson City, MO939theeagle.com

President Woolfolk leaving Lincoln University

The presidential transition committee at Lincoln University meets on Monday afternoon, as it starts the search for a new leader. The Jefferson City school announced Sunday that Jerald Woolfolk is leaving at the end of the academic year. Woolfolk has been president at LU since June 1, 2018.
Jefferson City, MOBlue Springs Examiner

Bill crucial to Missouri Medicaid funding fails

Missouri lawmakers ended the 2021 legislative session with a $2 billion question left unanswered. For the first time in 30 years, the General Assembly failed to renew taxes on hospitals, nursing homes and pharmacies that last year accounted for $2.3 billion of Missouri’s $10.8 billion Medicaid program. Now, lawmakers have...
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
Missouri Statekttn.com

Unemployment rates in northern Missouri fluctuate slightly in March

Grundy County’s unemployment rate has dropped from what it was in February. The March jobless rate for Grundy County is 3.4% which is one-half of a percentage point less than February. That’s the same difference in the rate when compared to March of 2020. The most recent rate is based on 148 unemployed out of a civilian labor force of 4,300.