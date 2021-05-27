Majority Whip praises Representative Tim Taylor for outstanding service
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – House Majority Whip Allen Andrews is recognizing State Representative Tim Taylor for his outstanding service as a member of the Whip Team. Representative Taylor was selected by Andrews at the beginning of the 2021 Legislative Session to serve as a Floor Whip and he played a prominent role in determining the outcome of many of the most important issues considered by the Missouri House of Representatives.