Household, lawn & garden, machinery, and misc.

LOCATED: 11626 Greiser Rd., Conneaut Lake, PA. From Conneaut Lake, take Rt. 6 W 2.5 mile or/ Linesville Rt. 6 E 4.8 miles, turn North on Greiser Rd. .3 mile to Auction. HOUSEHOLD: Oak oval table w/ leaves & 6 chairs, matching side board – solid quality furniture; Lg. Entertainment center; wire baker’s rack; book shelf’s; modern computer desk & rolling stand; 3 – Drawer side file cabinet; day bed; GE 5 cub. Freezer; ELECTRONICS: Vizio 47” Flat Screen TV & port. tv’s; DVD & VCR player; RCA – 5 Disc changer, dual tape player; New in Box – Dell E-525 W Multi-function printer; Hew let Packer PRO 8600 4-in one ink jet printer; HP Jet Pro Lazer color printer; Smith Corolla Mark XVI word processor; Canon AE-1 film Camera w/ extra zoom lens; 2 – Elec. port. heaters /remotes; Pioneer TS-692 car speakers; Also Selling – 100+ DVD’s – 375+ VHS tapes; Nintendo games – Hyper zone, Flintstones; GENERAL H. H.: DAC-Elec. meat grinder; Dehydrator- extra add on trays; The Jerky Master; Squeezo; small kit. appliances; cook books; candy molds; holiday deco; box lots of misc. household smalls; men & lady London Fog coats; camping & outdoor – stove, heater, lantern & other items; 26” Shimano alum. Series bike; DP-Gym Pac 1500 wt. Fitness system; Brinkman 5 burner grill; FISHING: 1953 – 15’ Aluma Craft Canoe, 12’ Semi V alum. Boat & 12’ Sea King John boat * all in need of small repair; Chrysler 6 hp boat motor w/ tank; Shakespeare – SE-2550 Marine Radio; Olin – 12 ga. Signal flare gun; 6- Down Rigger rods & reels, fly rod & 6 fishing poles w/ reels; fishing lures, tackle box & misc. fishing items; LAWN & GARDEN: Cub Cadet RZT, 24 hp Zero turn mower w/ 50” cut; Heavy hauler poly yard trailer; Troy bilt 7 hp rototiller; MISC. – 8 hp Koehler engine; Huskee 5 hp engine; 6’ step ladder; TRACTOR: David Brown 885 w/ 700 John Master loader & set of duals – NOTE: Tractor has motor knock – needs rebuilt; EQUIP. – 3 pth. 5’ brush hog; 3 pth. Boom; Category 1 – 2 B plow; PARTS VEHICLE: 1998 Jeep Cherokee 4 x 4, 6.0 engine w/ 138 K miles, runs, title – must transfer; New in box Auzzie locker differential – 8 ¾ “sold separate; SHOP EQUIP. – MACHINES – WELDING EQUIP. & SUPPLIES – FORK LIFT – Raymond stand up elec. 24 volt DC w/ 12’ 2 stage Little Giant lift w/ Rotating forks; Selling separate – fork extensions, man cage, 24 V. charger; LINCOLN – Precision Tig 275- Tig – stick Welder w/ magnum water cooler; LINCOLN Pro Cut 60 Plasma cutter; Centry 160 amp mig welder w/ 15’ push gun; SHARP QMV2 10 x 50 programmable knee mill – program X & Y W/xyz, Dro; w/ cooling system; SUMMIT LATHE – 6’ center to center, gap bed, 19” diameter -25” Diam. Gap, w/ 3 jaw chucks, SAE & Metric threads; Travel Steady Rest & Steady Rest w/ cool mist system; Both machines 3 phase; Selling separate – Tooling for both machines; 40” blade sheet metal brake; homemade parts washer 2’ deep w/ adjustable shelf & flow thru brush; Bench top weld Positioner w/ 3 jaw chucks; metal stock rack on casters; 4’ x 8’ x 1” thick welding table; 8’ x 8’ x 3/16” thick steel plate; Budget ½ ton hoist 3 ph.; Central Hyd. 10 ton Port-a-power; 5 hp. 3 ph convertor; 5 hp 3 ph hyd. power unit; pto pump & tank; Vacuum pump 3 hp. w/ 3 ph motor; HD Snatch block; shop dolly & cart; MW 2 hp 20 gal. air compressor; Kennedy tool box top & middle section; Misc. tool & die tools – 40” Vernier scale calipers, few depth & dial indicators, gauges, Pro Tractors, & more; 2 Kurt – D675 vises- 1 Kurt D600 w/ swivel base; WOOD WORKING EQUIP.: Reliant- HD wood spindle shaper & 6” Jointer; DELTA – Dust collector, 10” miter saw, 6” dbl. grinder w/ stand; Ryobi 3 hp Rt. angle grinder; Drywall lift & Stiltz; Shop shelf units w/ wire mesh 2500 # cap.; MISC. ITEMS: 42 Steel beams from 24 x 24 building disassembled also steel used sheeting; 5’ x 32’ Bridge deck – steel & wood; Misc. welding stock off the rack; 48” under body tool box; Treated Wood – 2 ea. – 6x6x12’, 6x6x8’, 2x12x12’, 2x4x12, 4x4x12, 4x4x8, Metal desk, cabinets, plywood cabinet;