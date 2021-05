The Livingston County Board of Commissioners is split on who should be the county’s representative on the Huron-Clinton Metroparks board. Discussion and public comment waned deep into the evening, Monday, before the all-Republican county board ended without the needed votes to reappoint incumbent Metroparks commissioner Steve Williams to another term. Williams has served on the Metroparks board since 2016. A former county commissioner of 12 years, the lifelong Republican was nominated last week by the Personnel Committee, but only after a discussion in which a new name, Tami Carlone, was championed by Commissioner Mitchell Zajac and Board Chair Wes Nakagiri, who is not on that committee.