How to spot and stop pin scratches

Magic: the Gathering is a trading card game created by Richard Garfield in 1993, the first set being released in 1994. This card game requires two or more players, in which each player battles against an opponent using spells, items, and creatures on their Magic cards. The game has won many awards and has over 35 million players as of 2018. Magic can be played in person with printed cards or using a virtual card deck through the Internet-based Magic: The Gathering Online or third-party programs. As a result of being such a popular game, it should come as no surprise that some legendary cards that, due to the power they give the player, the artwork, or simply the date when they were first created, have become immensely popular, rare, and sought after. We will go over the rarest and the most common ones and briefly discuss the identifying features of each card.