Cullman, AL

PREP TENNIS: Cullman’s Krigbaum named to North-South All-Star roster

By Jake Winfrey
Posted by 
The Cullman Times
The Cullman Times
 2 days ago
Cullman's Kate Krigbaum is pictured. Courtesy

Cullman’s Kate Krigbaum made the cut when the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association (AHSADCA) announced on Thursday this year’s North-South All-Star tennis rosters.

Krigbaum was one of just 11 rising seniors selected to the North squad. Cullman's Nathan Bates will coach the North squad.

She will compete at All-Star Sports Week in Montgomery on July 20.

Addison’s Addisyn Smothers and Cullman’s Kaina Thomas (volleyball), Cullman’s Nicholas Wood (cross country), Cullman’s Hayden Stancil (baseball), and West Point’s Carlie Wilkins (softball) were named North-South All-Stars in their respective sports earlier this year.

