May 25—Bank of America, which operates 20 locations in New Hampshire, plans to raise its U.S. minimum hourly wage to $25 by 2025. Bank of America also is now requiring its U.S. vendors to pay their employees dedicated to the bank at or above $15 per hour. More than 99% of the company's more than 2,000 U.S. vendor firms and 43,000 vendor employees are at or above the $15 per hour rate, as a result of the implementation of this policy, the company said in a release last week.