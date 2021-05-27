You Should Think Twice Before Using A Single-Cup Coffee Maker. Here's Why

If you need a cup of Joe to get going in the morning, you are not alone. According to the National Coffee Association, seven out of 10 Americans drink coffee every week, and 62% drink it every day. Coffee, and the caffeine it provides your tired body, is the essential energy boost so many of us need, or maybe have become dependent upon, to get the day started. Let's be honest, there is nothing like the perfect cup of piping hot coffee. But did you know that your coffee cup can influence how your coffee tastes, smells, retains its heat, and contributes to your overall enjoyment of drinking your morning brew?