With it being more than a year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we now have a better idea of the massive impact it has had on all of us. The worldwide death toll stands at nearly 3.6 million (although experts say that the actual number of fatalities from COVID-19 is much higher), and the U.S. death toll is nearly 600,000. Infections are running rampant in India, but stateside, the rate of infections has dropped significantly, probably due to the fact that more than 136 million Americans (and counting) are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.