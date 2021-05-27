Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Bacterium causing rabbit fever remains virulent for months in cold water

By Northern Arizona University
Phys.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough it is not spread through human contact, Francisella tularensis is one of the most infectious pathogenic bacteria known to science—so virulent, in fact, that it is considered a serious potential bioterrorist threat. It is thought that humans can contract respiratory tularemia, or rabbit fever—a rare and deadly disease—by inhaling as few as 10 airborne organisms.

phys.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Pathogenic Bacteria#Bacterium#Antibiotics#Study Animals#Microbiome Institute#Pmi#Disease Ecology Center#Ume University#Swedish#Phylogeography#Biodefense#Rabbit Fever#Infected Animals#Anthrax Forms Spores#Respiratory Tularemia#Bacillus Anthracis#Mammals#Scientists#Aerosolized Particles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
Country
Sweden
News Break
Science
Related
Earth ScienceScience Daily

Does cold wildfire smoke contribute to water repellent soils in burned areas?

After a wildfire, soils in burned areas often become water repellent, leading to increased erosion and flooding after rainfall events -- a phenomenon that many scientists have attributed to smoke and heat-induced changes in soil chemistry. But this post-fire water repellency may also be caused by wildfire smoke in the absence of heat, according to a new paper from the Desert Research Institute (DRI) in Nevada.
SciencePhys.org

Discovered: Cell component that turns the staphylococcal bacterium deadly

The bacterium Staphylococcus epidermidisis is a usually harmless microbe found on the skin and in the noses of humans. Yet some strains of this species can cause infections—in catheters, artificial joints, heart valves and in the bloodstream, and are difficult to treat. These bacteria are often resistant to a particularly effective antibiotic, methicillin, and are among the most feared germs in hospitals. How these usually harmless skin microbes become deadly pathogens has been unclear up to now.
Medical & BiotechScience Daily

Luring bacteria into a trap

Developing vaccines against bacteria is in many cases much more difficult than vaccines against viruses. Like virtually all pathogens, bacteria are able to sidestep a vaccine's effectiveness by modifying their genes. For many pathogens, such genetic adaptations under selective pressure from vaccination will cause their virulence or fitness to decrease. This lets the pathogens escape the effects of vaccination, but at the price of becoming less transmissible or causing less damage. Some pathogens, however, including many bacteria, are extremely good at changing in ways that allow them to escape the effects of vaccination while remaining highly infectious.
WildlifeNews-Medical.net

Researchers detect Zika virus RNA in free-ranging African bats

A team of Colorado State University scientists, led by veterinary postdoctoral fellow Dr. Anna Fagre, has detected Zika virus RNA in free-ranging African bats. RNA, or ribonucleic acid, is a molecule that plays a central role in the function of genes. According to Fagre, the new research is a first-ever...
Earth SciencePhys.org

How scientists are improving cold-region water and climate prediction models

The world is changing rapidly, and the past is no longer a guide to the future in terms of extreme events and floods. That's one of the findings from a paper on the Changing Cold Regions Network (CCRN), a summary of the research program that wrapped up in 2018 and which recently compiled many of its scientific advances in a special issue of the journal Hydrology and Earth System Sciences.
WildlifeIFLScience

Zika Virus RNA Discovered In Free Ranging Bats For The First Time

Scientists from Colorado State University have found the genetic material of the Zika virus in free-ranging African bats. This discovery is the first reported detection of RNA from this virus in bats outside of controlled experiments. As reported in Scientific Reports, the animals seem to be infected naturally, or via the bite of infected mosquitos.
WildlifeBig Think

​Researchers breed a fungus that kills mites to save bees

Honeybee colony collapse is due in part to Varroa mites that weaken honey bee immune systems. Chemicals that were once effective against the mites are no longer working as well. Researchers are stepping in with a newly cultured fungus that goes after the mites without bothering the bees. Honey bees...
Cancersciencecodex.com

Metal ions help COVID-19 virus to disguise itself

SAN ANTONIO (June 2, 2021) -- Scientists from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio have discovered a mechanism by which SARS-CoV-2 exploits changes in metal ion concentrations to disguise itself in the body. Varying concentrations of metal ions -- positively charged atoms such as magnesium, manganese and calcium -- are observed in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Plant-based oil blend shows virucidal activity against SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses in vitro

Various measures around the world have been implemented to contain the spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) since its discovery in late December 2019. However, even with precautions and protective measures applied at many levels, the risk of infection via airborne and respiratory droplet spread remains high when many people are confined together in a closed space.
Sciencepharmacytimes.com

Novel Gut Bacteria Shows Promise in Crohn Disease, Ulcerative Colitis

A combination of 2 bacteria were able to stay in the colon for an extended amount of time, rather than passing through the system quickly like other probiotics. A consortium of bacteria designed to complement missing or underrepresented functions in the imbalanced microbiome of patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) was found to prevent and treat chronic immune-mediated colitis, according to a study published in Nature Communications.
Lewis Center, OHPosted by
10TV

Despite the heat, water still dangerously cold

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Tony Makris spent Friday morning on the water fishing at Alum Creek State Park. He’s excited the summer-like temperatures are back. “Feels great, feels awesome it’s warm out here not a lot of people for a Friday,” he said. “Next weekend will be a different story I’m sure.”
Environmenttrinityjournal.com

Beware dangerously cold, moving water

Despite the dry year, outdoor recreationists who enjoy California rivers and streams should remain aware of dangerously cold, swiftly moving water. Although California’s snowpack is about half of normal, rising temperatures are accelerating the snowmelt. Safety and utility officials urge those who choose to venture near or in water to...
Diseases & TreatmentsDerrick

Here are two possible causes for cold toes

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 79 years old. I have lupus, and currently my main focus is the lungs (COPD, asthma), which is under control. However, no one seems to be able to tell me what to do to prevent my toes from feeling like they have been soaking in ice. Even when I'm sleeping, they are so painful. I wear warm socks day and night. I have asked the nephrologist, rheumatologist and pulmonologist, and no one seems to have an answer. - M.M.R.
Lifestylespectrumnews1.com

Before you jump in, know the risks of cold water

Now that temperatures are warming up, who’s ready for the pool? Or how about the lake? But before you plunge in, did you know that cold water can be dangerous?. Cold water drains body heat up to four times faster than cold air. Warm air doesn't always mean warm water.
ScienceScience Now

Antibody fucosylation predicts disease severity in secondary dengue infection

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abc7303, this issue p. 1102; see also abj0435, p. 1041. Although antiviral antibodies generally confer protective functions, antibodies against dengue virus (DENV) are associated with enhanced disease susceptibility. Antibodies can mediate DENV infection of leukocytes via Fcγ receptors, likely contributing to dengue disease pathogenesis. To determine if this mechanism accounts for variable disease severity, we examined Fab and Fc structures of anti-DENV antibodies from patients before and after infection and with variable disease outcomes. Neither antibody titers nor neutralizing activity correlated with disease severity in DENV-infected populations. Rather, DENV infection induced a specific increase in immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) afucosylation, and the levels of afucosylated IgG1 were predictive of dengue disease severity. Thus, the IgG1 fucosylation status represents a robust prognostic tool for dengue disease, highlighting the key role of the Fc glycan structure in dengue pathogenesis.
WildlifePhys.org

Promising biological control agents detected faster with new method

Daily kill rates of predatory insect species and parasitoid species appear to be a useful criterion for determining which natural enemies are most effective in biological control of insect pests. That's the conclusion of a global research team led by Joop van Lenteren, professor of entomology at Wageningen University & Research. The researchers have explained their findings in an article published in Scientific Reports.
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

Scientists made bacteria invincible against viruses using synthetic DNA

Scientists created a synthetic genome for a bacterium by stringing together building blocks of DNA — and the new genome made the microbe immune to viral infection. Even when exposed to a cocktail of bacteriophages — viruses that infect bacteria — the designer Escherichia coli remained unscathed, while an unmodified version of the bacterium quickly succumbed to the viral attack and died, the research team reported in their new study, published Thursday (June 3) in the journal Science. That's because viruses usually hijack a cell's internal machinery to make new copies of themselves, but in the designer E. coli, that machinery no longer existed.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.