Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Effects of nanoplastics on Canadian and Guadeloupean oysters

By Science X staff
Phys.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOysters' exposure to plastics is concerning, particularly because these materials can accumulate and release metals which are then absorbed by the mollusks. According to a recent study published in the journal Chemosphere, the combined presence of nanoplastics and arsenic affects the biological functions of oysters. This study was conducted by the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) in Québec City and the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) at the University of Bordeaux in France.

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Research#Guadeloupean#Chemosphere#Inrs#Isognomon#Cnrs#Nanoplastics#Canadian Oysters#Caribbean Oysters#Farmed Oysters#Molecular Impacts#Biological Tissues#Dietary Exposure#Metals#Plastics#Scientists#Beaches#Genes#Qu Bec City#France
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
Country
Canada
News Break
Science
Related
Wildlifetechnologynetworks.com

Marine Invertebrates Could Aid Nanoplastic Pollution Analyses

Microscopic images of the tunicate species C. Robusta exposed to polystyrene particles, a type of nanoplastic. The left image shows the tunicate exposed to 100 nanometers of polystyrene particles. The right image shows the polystyrene particles in the gonads (reproductive gland) of the tunicate. Credit: A. Valsesia et al. via Creative Commons (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0), adapted by N. Hanacek/NIST.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Oyster Shell Materials

The OSTRA alternative material is a sustainable ceramic-like material made from oyster shells that intends to close the loop in a circular economy. The bio-based material, developed by design student Jane Echard, reduces toxic landfill waste by collecting oyster shells that would otherwise be discarded. The OSTRA alternative material maintains a sustainable life cycle for these collected shells through the engagement of scientists, manufacturers, farmers, and restaurateurs in the production process. This circularity allows all parts of the oyster to be used, ultimately benefiting both the local economies involved and the environment.
TechnologyPosted by
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

VIMS Robot “Louie” Maps Oyster Reefs

The Virginia Institute of Marine Science (VIMS) is taking bathymetric surveys to a new level. These surveys, which map the depth and shapes of underwater terrain, are usually conducted by research vessels. However, VIMS is using a high-tech robot to map waters that are not accessible to traditional research vessels.
ScienceBusiness Insider

$1M NSERC Grant to Study the Health Risks of Nanoplastics

MONTRÉAL AND LAVAL, QC, May 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Nanoplastics—tiny plastic particles invisible to the naked eye—may exert an effect on nervous, immune, and reproductive systems of humans. To further explore this issue, Professor Daniel G. Cyr of Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) has received funding through the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada's (NSERC) and Environment and Climate Change Canada's (ECCC) Plastics science for a cleaner future funding opportunity. The study will be among the first to address this issue.
Wildlifeuri.edu

URI scientists discover function of microbes living in oysters

KINGSTON, R.I. – June 2, 2021 – Scientists from the University of Rhode Island have taken the first steps toward understanding the function of microbes that live on and in Eastern oysters, which may have implications for oyster health and the management of oyster reefs and aquaculture facilities. “Marine invertebrates...
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

How pollution and other environmental effects can affect human DNA

Gene expression can be altered by environmental factors such as food, drugs or exposure to toxins, according to Duke Magazine. These changes can range from small to so significant that certain genes in our system can be turned off or on when they are supposed to be the opposite way.
WildlifeEurekAlert

A sticky subject: Studying shellfish for advanced adhesives

Don't look now, but you're surrounded. Really. Within arm's reach - probably even touching you - are troublesome, sticky, potentially even toxic, substances. Bad for the planet, permanent, maybe even bad for your health. They're in your shoes, in your phone, in your laptop, lurking in the folds of envelopes, on books, in the chair you're sitting in, the flooring beneath your feet, and in uncountable other objects in your house, office and everyday world.
PhysicsEurekAlert

Enantiomorph distribution maps for metals and metallic alloys

Max Planck Institute for Chemical Physics of Solids. Left- or right-handedness is a symmetry property that many macroscopic objects also exhibit and which is of immense importance, particularly for the bioactivity of organic molecules. Chirality is also relevant for physical or chemical properties such as optical activity or enantioselectivity of crystalline solids or their surfaces. In the case of chiral metallic phases, unconventional superconductivity and unusual magnetic ordered states are linked to the chirality of the underly-ing crystal structure. Despite this connection between chirality and the properties of a material, detection is often difficult because left-handed and righthanded structural variants can cancel each other out or at least weaken chirality effect.
WildlifePhys.org

Salps fertilize the Southern Ocean more effectively than krill

Experts at the Alfred Wegener Institute have, for the first time, experimentally measured the release of iron from the fecal pellets of krill and salps under natural conditions and tested its bioavailability using a natural community of microalgae in the Southern Ocean. In comparison to the fecal pellets of krill, Antarctic phytoplankton can more easily take up the micronutrient iron from those produced by salps. Observations made over the past 20 years show that, as a result of climate change, Antarctic krill are increasingly being supplanted by salps in the Southern Ocean. In the future, salps could more effectively stimulate the fixation of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide in Antarctic microalgae than krill, as the team of researchers report in the journal Current Biology.
ScienceEurekAlert

Regulation of the genome affects its 3D structure

Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB Barcelona) All the cells of an organism share the same DNA sequence, but their functions, shapes or even lifespans vary greatly. This happens because each cell "reads" different chapters of the genome, thus producing alternative sets of proteins and embarking on different paths. Epigenetic regulation--DNA methylation is one of the most common mechanisms--is responsible for the activation or inactivation of a given gene in a specific cell, defining a secondary cell-specific genetic code.
ScienceEurekAlert

Nanoscale sensors measure elusive water levels in leaves

ITHACA, N.Y. - Water regulation in leaves is vital to a plant's health, affecting its growth and yield, disease susceptibility and drought resistance. A breakthrough technology developed by Cornell University researchers uses nanoscale sensors and fiber optics to measure water status just inside a leaf's surface, where water in plants is most actively managed.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researching Cell Migration Assay Applications

In order to study a wide variety of biological processes, understanding cellular invasion and migration is crucial. Researchers can investigate processes as varied as wound healing and metastasis by observing the directed rate of movement of cells in response to mechanical or chemical signals. This has been challenging in the...
Wildlifetechnologynetworks.com

What Do Oyster-Dwelling Microbes Do?

Scientists from the University of Rhode Island have taken the first steps toward understanding the function of microbes that live on and in Eastern oysters, which may have implications for oyster health and the management of oyster reefs and aquaculture facilities. "Marine invertebrates like oysters, corals and sponges have a...
WildlifeEurekAlert

Yale-NUS College scientist discovers how leafbirds make complex color-producing crystals

A recent study by a team of researchers led by Dr Vinod Kumar Saranathan from the Division of Science at Yale-NUS College has discovered a complex, three-dimensional crystal called the single gyroid within feathers of the blue-winged leafbird. Dr Saranathan and his team's breakthrough came from their investigation of the feather colours of leafbirds, an enigmatic group of perching birds endemic to South and Southeast Asia (including Singapore), one species of which has evolved the unique crystals in its plumage.
CancerPosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Measured The Mass of The Human Chromosome For The First Time

For the first time, scientists have been able to accurately measure the mass of the human chromosome. Using a powerful X-ray source at the UK's national synchrotron science facility, the Diamond Light Source, physicists were able to determine the individual masses of all 46 chromosomes in human cells. The masses were found to be significantly higher than expected – around 20 times higher than the DNA contained therein – likely reflecting the additional mass of other unknown elements inside chromosomes that we are yet to discover, the researchers suggest. "The mass of DNA we know from the Human Genome Project, but this is...
SciencePhys.org

Researchers: Culture drives human evolution more than genetics

In a new study, University of Maine researchers found that culture helps humans adapt to their environment and overcome challenges better and faster than genetics. After conducting an extensive review of the literature and evidence of long-term human evolution, scientists Tim Waring and Zach Wood concluded that humans are experiencing a "special evolutionary transition" in which the importance of culture, such as learned knowledge, practices and skills, is surpassing the value of genes as the primary driver of human evolution.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

9 archaeological finds that have reshaped our views of human evolution

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Here are nine of the most revealing discoveries that have changed our understanding of our early ancestors—and ourselves. …. 2. Prehistoric murals: Chiribiquete National Park, Colombia. Spanning eight...
SciencePhys.org

Scientists provide detailed map to understanding human cells

Researchers from Sinai Health have published a study providing an ultra-detailed look at the organization of a living human cell, providing a new tool that can help scientists around the world better understand what happens during disease. The new study, out today in the journal Nature, was conducted in the...
PhysicsEurekAlert

Quantum Hall effect and the third dimension

Max Planck Institute for Chemical Physics of Solids. The quantum Hall effect traditionally only plays a role in two-dimensional electron systems. Recently, however, a three-dimensional version of the quantum Hall effect was described in the Dirac semimetal ZrTe5. It has been suggested that this version results from a magnetic field-induced Fermi surface instability that transforms the original three-dimensional electron system into a stack of two-dimensional electron systems. Now scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Physics of Solids in Dresden, at the Technical University of Dresden, at the Brookhaven National Laboratory in New York, at the Helmholtz Center Dresden-Rossendorf, the Max Planck Institute for Microstructure Physics in Halle and at the Würzburg-Dresden Cluster of Excellence ct.qmat were able to show that the electron system of ZrTe5, contrary to the original explanation, remains three-dimensional even in strong magnetic fields and that the quasi-quantization of the Hall effect is nevertheless directly linked to quantum-Hall physics.