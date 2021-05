National Safe Boating week is more than just steering the boat safely and not hitting other boats, it has to do with the operation of the boat, and following the rules. One of the things being hammered home is the "WEAR IT!" slogan for the safe boating campaign from the CDC and the Coast Guard. Many people don't check their life preserver in their boat to make sure it fits, or that it is still safe to use. My Uncle used to have the kids wear our life preserver in the water and swim with them so we could tell that it still worked.