For a decade, Carli Bybel has been sharing her beauty tips and tricks with her more than six million YouTube subscribers. Now, the new mom is sharing more than makeup, letting her 4.7 million Instagram followers into her life. Recently, she had some big news outside the birth of her son. She announced the second Il Makiage x Carli Bybel collection in a stunning photoshoot with her pregnant belly under the stars. It’s a collection she’d been working on for a year and a half.