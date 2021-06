The Triple Crown National Invitational Tournament is large. But, it's not just large. It's so large we have to break up our coverage into smaller 'rapid recaps' just to be able to fathom just how large it is. Today, we've got a quick recap for you about the Select Division champions of the 16's age group. We'll have more to come in the next few days, but today our focus stays on the Select Division Champions, Academy 16E Yeti.