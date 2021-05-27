LEGAL NOTICE PURSUANT TO LOCAL FINANCE LAW SECTION 81.00 The bond resolution, a summary of which is published herewith, was adopted on May 26, 2021, and the validity of the obligations authorized by such bond resolution may be hereafter contested only if such obligations were authorized for an object or purpose for which the Worcester Central School District is not authorized to expend money or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty (20) days after the date of publication of this notice, or such obligations were authorized in violation of the provisions of the Constitution. Wendy Elliott District Clerk Worcester Central School District, New York BOND RESOLUTION DATED MAY 26, 2021 OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE WORCESTER CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT AUTHORIZING GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS TO FINANCE THE ACQUISITION OF SCHOOL BUSES, AUTHORIZING BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES IN CONTEMPLATION THEREOF, THE LEVY OF TAXES IN ANNUAL INSTALLMENTS IN PAYMENT THEREOF, THE EXPENDITURE OF SUCH SUMS FOR SUCH PURPOSE, AND DETERMINING OTHER MATTERS IN CONNECTION THEREWITH. Object or Purpose:the acquisition of one (1) 65-passenger school bus at an estimated maximum cost of $120,000, and one (1) 65-passenger school bus at an estimated maximum cost of $116,000, all at an estimated maximum aggregate cost of $236,000. Period of Probable Usefulness and Maximum Permissible Term of Any Borrowing: five (5) years. Amount of Debt Obligations Authorized: up to $236,000. A complete copy of the bond resolution summarized above shall be available for public inspection during normal business hours at the office of the School District Clerk of the Worcester Central School District, Worcester, New York. Dated:May 26, 2021 Worcester, New York.