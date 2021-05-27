Cancel
#Public Notice
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

LEGAL NOTICE PROJECT NUMBER 21...

PROJECT NUMBER 21TE01 (ELECTRICAL) PROJECT NUMBER 21TP01 (PLUMBING) Notice is hereby given that the bid opening date for the aforementioned project that was scheduled JUNE 2, 2021, has been changed so that the bid opening date for this project will now be JUNE 23, 2021. Electronic Bids will be received...
Blair Township, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

LEGAL NOTICE BLAIR TOWNSHIP NO...

LEGAL NOTICE BLAIR TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Please be advised that on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 6:00 pm at the Blair Township Hall, 2121 CO RD 633, GRAWN, MI 49637; the Blair Township Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing regarding proposed text amendments to the Blair Township Zoning Ordinance. Amendment #104-05-21-02 to amend sections: 10.04, 12.04,&16.01. Amendments regarding the use and standards for Commercial Manufacturing District, Industrial Overlay District&Accessory Structures. Text to be deleted has strikethrough and text to be added is in bold italics. ARTICLE 10 COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING DISTRICT Section 10.04 Uses Permitted by Special Use Permit 2.Mini-warehouse (self-storage facility) ARTICLE 12 IS, INDUSTRIAL STORAGE OVERLAY Section 12.04 Uses Allowed by Special Use Permit 10.Mini-warehouse (self-storage facility) ARTICLE 16 GENERAL PROVISIONS Section 16.01Accessory Structure 5.A detached accessory structure in a residential district shall not exceed the maximum permitted height for the district; however, the vertical exterior surface of the building, not forming a part of the roof, shall not exceed a height of fourteen (14) eighteen (18) feet , measured from grade to the top plate of the wall. The draft of the amendment is available for inspection at the Blair Township Office during regular business hours, at the above noted address, or by appointment. Written comments will be received until, June 15th , 2021, and directed to Blair Township Planning Commission, at the above noted address. Blair Township will provide reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at the public hearing. Persons requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the Township at least five (5) business days prior to the hearing, (231) 276-9263 May 30, 2021-1T567678.
Gales Ferry, CTledyardct.org

LEGAL NOTICE-LEDYARD PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION-NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

Application #PZ21-05MAP - 1978 Route 12, Gales Ferry, CT (M24, B2120, L1978) – Owner/Applicant, Donald Bossardet for proposed Zoning Map Amendment to change the property from Neighborhood Commercial District (NC) to Medium Density Residential District (R40). Application #PZ21-06SUP - 964 Long Cove Rd., Ledyard, CT (M121, B1340, L964) – Owner/...
Lawfishersisland.net

Legal Notice of Amendment to Chapter 280

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Southold has ENACTED the aforesaid Local Law on May 16, 2021 entitled, “A Local Law in relation to an Amendment to Chapter 280, Zoning” reads as follows:. LOCAL LAW NO. 2021. A Local Law entitled, “A Local Law...
Lawfishersisland.net

Legal Notice: Southold Zoning Hearing

Due to public health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, the Zoning Board of Appeals will not be meeting in-person. In accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order 202.1, the JUNE 3, 2021 Zoning Board of Appeals meeting will be held via video conferencing, and a transcript will be provided at a later date. The public will have access to view, listen and make comment during the meeting as it is happening via Zoom. Details about how to tune in and make comments during the meeting are on the Town’s website agenda for this meeting which may be viewed at http://www.southoldtownny.gov/agendacenter. Additionally, there will be a link to the Webinar Zoom meeting at http://www.southoldtownny.gov/calendar.aspx.
Worcester, NYDaily Star

LEGAL NOTICE PURSUANT TO LOCAL...

LEGAL NOTICE PURSUANT TO LOCAL FINANCE LAW SECTION 81.00 The bond resolution, a summary of which is published herewith, was adopted on May 26, 2021, and the validity of the obligations authorized by such bond resolution may be hereafter contested only if such obligations were authorized for an object or purpose for which the Worcester Central School District is not authorized to expend money or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty (20) days after the date of publication of this notice, or such obligations were authorized in violation of the provisions of the Constitution. Wendy Elliott District Clerk Worcester Central School District, New York BOND RESOLUTION DATED MAY 26, 2021 OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE WORCESTER CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT AUTHORIZING GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS TO FINANCE THE ACQUISITION OF SCHOOL BUSES, AUTHORIZING BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES IN CONTEMPLATION THEREOF, THE LEVY OF TAXES IN ANNUAL INSTALLMENTS IN PAYMENT THEREOF, THE EXPENDITURE OF SUCH SUMS FOR SUCH PURPOSE, AND DETERMINING OTHER MATTERS IN CONNECTION THEREWITH. Object or Purpose:the acquisition of one (1) 65-passenger school bus at an estimated maximum cost of $120,000, and one (1) 65-passenger school bus at an estimated maximum cost of $116,000, all at an estimated maximum aggregate cost of $236,000. Period of Probable Usefulness and Maximum Permissible Term of Any Borrowing: five (5) years. Amount of Debt Obligations Authorized: up to $236,000. A complete copy of the bond resolution summarized above shall be available for public inspection during normal business hours at the office of the School District Clerk of the Worcester Central School District, Worcester, New York. Dated:May 26, 2021 Worcester, New York.
Interlochen, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

LEGAL NOTICE GREEN LAKE TOWNSH...

LEGAL NOTICE GREEN LAKE TOWNSHIP REGULAR BOARD MEETING/BUDGET HEARING Green Lake Township Board will hold a regular meeting/public hearing on the proposed township budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 at 9700 Riley Road, Interlochen, Michigan, Golden Fellowship Hall at 6:00 p.m. June 14, 2021. The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing. A copy of the budget will be available on June 1, 2021 for public inspection at Green Lake Township 9394 10th Street, Interlochen, Michigan during regular business hours. This notice is posted in compliance with MCL 141.436&MCL 211.24e Green Lake Township will provide necessary auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities. Contact Judith L. Kramer, Clerk, prior to June 5, 2021 at 231- 276-9329, ext. #102. TDD 231- 922-4412. June 2, 2021-1T566745.
PoliticsTraverse City Record-Eagle

LEGAL NOTICE Kingsley Area Sch...

LEGAL NOTICE Kingsley Area Schools, Kingsley Michigan will receive proposals for a Bus Garage Exterior Lighting Project Any questions can be directed to the Facilities Director, Paul White at 231-360-1811 or email pwhite@kingsleyschools.org. All bid proposals must be received prior to 12:00pm, Thursday, June 10, 2021. For a complete bid notice go to: www.kingsley.k12.mi.us under Spotlights, "Notice to Bidders-Bus Garage Exterior Lighting Project RFP". June 2, 2021-1T568044.
Michigan StateTraverse City Record-Eagle

LEGAL NOTICE STATE OF MICHIGAN...

LEGAL NOTICE STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT COUNTY OF GRAND TRAVERSE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Decedent's Estate FILE NO. 21-36,335-DE Estate of Harvey P. Schroeder, DeceasedDate of birth: September 28, 1937 TO ALL CREDITORS:* NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Harvey P. Schroeder, Deceased, died August 8, 2019. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Kimberly Weissling, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 280 Washington Street, Suite 223, Traverse City, MI 49684 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice. May 27, 2021 Kish Dykstra&ScottKimberly Weissling Heather Blankton-Dykstra P603086260 West Breezeway Drive 5085 Anna Drive, Suite BNorth Ridgeville, OH 44039 Traverse City, Michigan 49684 (231) 933-5322 June 3, 2021-1T568095.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

LEGAL NOTICE NORTHWEST EDUCATI...

LEGAL NOTICE NORTHWEST EDUCATION SERVICES (FORMERLY TRAVERSE BAY AREA INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL DISTRICT) NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED 2021-22 BUDGET PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on June 15, 2021 at 8 o'clock a.m. the Board of Education of Northwest Education Services (formerly Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District), Traverse City, Michigan will hold a public hearing in-person and remote through a zoom platform, https://www.google.com/url?q=http://tbaisd.zoom.us/j/93780357842?pwd%3DN2J2WTdyUlRPbkJpRGRCRVU5bktJQT09&sa=D&source-calendar&ust-1621285024842000&usg=AOvVaw2WRPqcgiFQ7FqdbdinCY6u with identification number 937 8035 7842 to consider the District's proposed 2021-22 budget. The Board may not adopt its proposed 2021-2022 budget until after a public hearing. A copy of the proposed 2021-2022 budget, including the proposed property tax millage rate, is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the Administration Offices of the Northwest Education Services (Traverse Bay Area Intermediate Area School District), 1101 Red Drive, Traverse City, Michigan or available by contacting the Chief Financial Officer Linda Bielecki at lbielecki@tbaisd.org The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing. This notice is given by order of the Board of Education. Rachael Birgy, Secretary May 9, 2021-1T568408.
Uinta County, WYUinta County Herald

6-2-2021 Uinta County Herald legal notices

Woodruff Creek Watershed Plan Environmental Assessment, Rich County, Utah. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), with Rich County as the project sponsor and Woodruff Irrigation Company as co-sponsor, is preparing a Watershed Plan Environmental Assessment (Plan-EA) in Rich County, Utah to address water resource concerns.
Fairhaven, MAfairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice: Fairhaven Planning Board

Notice is hereby given that the Fairhaven Planning Board will conduct a Public Hearing at 6:30 P.M. on Tuesday June 8, 2021, remotely from Town Hall, 40 Center Street, Fairhaven, MA. The Planning Board Meeting will be conducted remotely for the public and will be televised live on Fairhaven TV Channel 18 and fairhaventv.com.
Hermitage, PAThe Herald

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY...

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a Certificate of Organization-Domestic Limited Liability Company for the Practice of Law has been filed with the Department of State in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, with respect to a Limited Liability Company, which is organized under the provisions of the Pennsylvania Uniform Limited Liability Company Act of 016, 15 Pa. C.S.§ 8811 et seq., and any successor statute, as amended from time to time. The name of the Limited Liability Company is Kenneth K. McCann, LLC, and it is to be organized effective April 29, 2021.
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

Notice of Public Hearing, Amendment to Special Use Permit

The Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in the Conference room of the Plumas County Permit Center, 555 Main Street, Quincy, CA. 10 a.m. Amendment to Special Use Permit – Plumas Charter School/Plumas Alternative Learning Services-U 5-18/19-04 This project is...
Shelbyville, TXscttx.com

Shelbyville ISD Special Services Public Notice

- In accordance with 34 CFR 300.573 Destruction of Information, Shelbyville ISD Special Services will destroy the special education records of students whose last date of service was prior to 2014. This destruction of records will take place on or after August 1, 2021. Parents are reminded that the special...
Pelham, NHpelhamweb.com

LEGAL NOTICE: Public Hearing about Subdivision Regulations

Notice is hereby given in accordance with RSA 675:6 & 675:7 of a public hearing at 7:15 pm on Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Sherburne Hall Meeting Room, 6 Village Green, Pelham NH 03076 for the Pelham Planning Board to revise the Pelham Land Use Regulations to address changes needed as a result of the Open Space Zoning Ordinance approved by the voters at the March 9, 2021 Annual Town Meeting. Additional draft edits will be considered to add language for regulating erosion controls, maintenance details for stormwater structures, etc. as required for compliance with the Town’s EPA year 3 MS4 permit obligations. If necessary, a second public hearing will take place on June 21, 2021. The full text of the proposed Land Use Regulation amendments is available at Town Hall, 6 Village Green in the Planning Department during normal business hours and on the Town of Pelham website at www.pelhamweb.com from the Planning Department page.
Morrow County, OHmorrowcountysentinel.com

Special Meeting Notice:Morrow County Airport Authority

The Morrow County Airport Authority will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, June 1 at 7 p.m. at the Morrow County Commissioners Hearing Room located at 80 N. Walnut St, in Mount Gilead. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss Stantec’s proposed runway paving project for 2021 and submitted...
Riverhead, NYriverheadlocal.com

Notice of Special Meeting, Riverhead Community Development Agency

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a special meeting of the Board of Directors of the Town of Riverhead Community Development Agency, New York (the “CDA”) will be held at Riverhead Town Hall, 200 Howell Avenue, Riverhead, New York, on the 2nd day of June, 2021, at 2:00 a.m. of that day, for the purpose of considering and voting upon TWO (2) proposed CDA resolutions as follows:
PoliticsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

LEGAL NOTICE CANON-MCMILLAN SC...

On Monday, June 21, 2021, the Canon-McMillan School District will receive bids for the following Projects. Bids will be received up to 11:00 A.M., to the attention of Jurdon Maier, Director of Facilities and Transportation, at the Central Administration Office, 1 North Jefferson Ave., Canonsburg, PA 15317. HHSDR Project #4067A:...