Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Right spot, right time for Cronenworth

MLB
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Cronenworth -- who always seems to be in just the right place at just the right time for the Padres -- crept toward the front edge of the infield dirt in the bottom of the 10th inning Wednesday night. A tense game against the Brewers hung in the balance, and Milwaukee had men on the corners, trailing by a run.

www.mlb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Jurickson Profar
Person
Jayce Tingler
Person
Mark Melancon
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Keston Hiura
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Jackie Bradley Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Padres#Dodgers#Best Rookie#Double Play#Par#Major League#Bally Sports San Diego#Cronenworth Guy#Shortstop#Nl Rookie#Balls#Runs#One Run Ball#The Game#Right Center Field#Diving#Milwaukee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Jake Cronenworth gets it done every day for Padres

This off day can’t be taken away from Jake Cronenworth. The only Padres player to appear in all 35 games this season was able to rest like everyone else Monday, as a spring storm here postponed the Padres’ game against the Rockies. It has weighed on manager Jayce Tingler that...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Doubles, scores twice

Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, and two runs scored in the Padres' 8-1 win over the Rockies on Tuesday. Cronenworth reached base safely three times in the game Tuesday and recorded his third multi-hit game in a row. The 27-year-old has at least one hit in 10 of his last 11 games. Due to his recent success, he has received more at-bats at the top of the lineup. He is slashing .286/.364/.429 in 152 plate appearances, and shares the Padres' lead in extra-base hits alongside Fernando Tatis with 12.
MLBCBS Sports

San Diego Padres

Kim went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in a 5-3 win over Colorado in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader. Kim showed some speed with an infield single and stolen base in the second inning. The 25-year-old Kim will likely take over as San Diego's shortstop while Fernando Tatis is on the COVID-19 injured list. Through 77 plate appearances, Kim has one home run, six RBI, seven runs scored and two stolen bases while slashing .197/.247/.254.
MLBMidland Daily News

San Diego-Colorado Runs

Rockies first. Raimel Tapia walks. Garrett Hampson flies out to deep right field to Wil Myers. Raimel Tapia to third. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to shortstop, Ha-Seong Kim to Eric Hosmer. Raimel Tapia scores. Trevor Story pops out to second base to Jake Cronenworth. 1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies could have avoided CF woes with Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Philadelphia Phillies really missed out by not signing now-Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. in free agency this past offseason. Through 145 plate appearances, poor at-bats from center fielders Roman Quinn, Odubel Herrera, Mickey Moniak and Adam Haseley only justify that opinion further. The group of four have combined to slash just .154/.236/.246 with two home runs, 13 runs scored, and nine RBI. To put things into perspective, Los Angeles Dodgers center fielders have scored the most runs among all teams’ players at the position (49), while Texas Rangers center fielders have the most RBI (31).
MLBDaily Freeman

St. Louis-San Diego Runs

Padres first. Trent Grisham flies out to deep right field to Dylan Carlson. Manny Machado lines out to deep center field to Harrison Bader. Jake Cronenworth walks. Tommy Pham homers to left field. Jake Cronenworth scores. Austin Nola grounds out to shortstop, Tommy Edman to Paul Goldschmidt. 2 runs, 1...
MLBfantraxhq.com

Statcast Standouts: Average Launch Angle Changes

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. With the rise of statcast metrics over the last five years, average launch angle is a metric people love to discuss. Hitters are constantly searching for the optimal launch angle to maximize their game.
MLBDaily Tribune

The top 25 walk-off home runs in Brewers history

Friday marks the 15th anniversary of Bill Hall's walk-off home run to beat the New York Mets, a blast that gave MLB a gift in the first year of its Mother's Day pink-bat promotion. Few things resonate in our collective sports memory more than baseball's equivalent of a buzzer beater,...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres Daily: Holes in the lineup; COVID concerns; Pomeranz ailing

I feel compelled to say I mean no offense at the outset. And that never means something nice is coming. I looked down to the field at the start of the fifth inning of yesterday’s second game, and Patrick Kivlehan was at the plate and John Andreoli was on deck.
MLBBoston Herald

Mastrodonato: Why the Red Sox should be missing Jackie Bradley Jr. right now

Jackie Bradley Jr. wasn’t much of a leadoff hitter, nor was he the kind of guy you’d want in the middle of the order. But for as little notoriety as his offensive ability received during his eight-year career with the Red Sox, Bradley quietly gave his team something they’ve been badly missing since he left.
MLBPosted by
247Sports

WATCH: Brewers' Jackie Bradley Jr. robs Braves' Ozzie Albies of a homer

Eleven years after Jackie Bradley Jr. led South Carolina to the 2010 College World Series title, he's still among the most exciting defensive players in Major League Baseball. Although Bradley's bat has never fully translated to the big leagues, he's a former Gold Glove winner who has made more than his fair share of tremendous plays in center field over the course of his career.
MLBMLB

Suspended in mid-air, JBJ robs homer

MILWAUKEE -- Jackie Bradley Jr. hasn’t hit much in a Brewers uniform, but defense doesn’t go into a slump. Bradley delivered the Brewers’ first bona fide home run robbery of the year in the seventh inning of Saturday’s 5-1 loss to the Braves at American Family Field, leaping at the center field wall to pull back Ozzie Albies’ deep fly ball in the seventh inning.
MLBgaslampball.com

Padres Round-up 5/11/21

Hello again, Padres fans, and welcome back to another Padres Round-up! Here are the assorted news and notes for the Organization. As a reminder, the Minor Leagues have a new scheduling format where every league except the AAA West League has Mondays off, so today will be somewhat light. Low-A...
MLBMLB

JBJ makes incredible home run robbery

MILWAUKEE -- Jackie Bradley Jr. hasn’t hit much in a Brewers uniform, but defense doesn’t go into a slump. Bradley delivered the Brewers’ first bona fide home run robbery of the year in the seventh inning of Saturday’s game against the Braves at American Family Field, leaping at the center field wall to pull back Ozzie Albies’ deep fly ball.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres Daily: Oh brother, Paddack was good; bashing on the road; Cove Zone

Given its potential to be a significant development for the Padres, we should talk some more about Chris Paddack returning from the injured list and getting back to being the kid who for long stretches of his rookie season pitched holes through bats. Paddack applied the advice from his pitching...
MLBArgus Observer Online

WAITING FOR JBJ

The injury to Yelich, as well as Lorenzo Cain's IL stint, led to Jackie Bradley Jr. (above) getting more playing time than either he or the team might have expected when Bradley signed a two-year contract with the Brewers during Spring Training. Bradley has lived up to his billing as...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Previewing the 2021-22 opt-out clauses and player options

Next year’s free-agent class is a legitimately star-studded group even when focusing only on true free agents who’ll hit the market due to service time or an expiring contract. But the class has the potential to become even stronger depending on the play of this year’s collection of veterans who have opt-out clauses and player options in their contracts. Their performance over the next five months will determine whether they opt for another trip to the free-agent market or simply stick with the remaining salary guaranteed to them on their existing deals.
MLBViva El Birdos

Waino Gets Bombed for Three Homers and Padres Crush Cards 13-3

Tonight’s telecast was on Fox Sports 1. Aaron Goldsmith had the play-by-play with John Smoltz on the color commentary and Ken Rosenthal contributing. The Cards were not wearing their powder blue unis, which they traditionally do on Saturday road games, probably because they would look awkward with the camo caps and accessories which all clubs are featuring during “Armed Forces Weekend.” Righty Chris Paddack took the hill for the Padres. Tommy Edman worked a 12-pitch plate appearance, popping a 3-2 low-and-away change to the shortstop on the outfield grass to start the game. Dylan Carlson tapped a 2-2 low-and-away change to short. Paul Goldschmidt tapped an outside 1-1 fastball towards the middle. The shortstop Kim dove for it to his left, but could only deflect it with his glove, and Goldy had an infield hit. Nolan Arenado ended the inning by popping a 3-2 outside fastball to the second baseman Cronenworth, who caught the ball over his shoulder in the outfield. Paddack has already thrown 29 pitches. Adam Wainwright took the mound for the Cards. Trent Grisham flied an inside 2-1 cutter to right to lead off the bottom half. Manny Machado drove a 2-0 down-the-middle sinker towards the gap in right-center, but Bader raced over and made a running catch.