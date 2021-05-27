Hamilton’s NXT UK Review 05.27.21

Ever since hip-hop and rap took over the radio waves in the 1980s, professional wrestling has sought to include its culture into its pantheon. In 1991, PN News debuted in WCW (his name a take on popular group PM Dawn), while in the United States Wrestling Association (USWA), Jamie Dundee turned on his dad (USWA/Memphis legend Bill Dundee) to become JC Ice, a young rapper. JC Ice would eventually form the duo PG-13 with Wolfie D and head to the WWF where they were the rappers who led the original incarnation of Nation of Domination to the ring. They would also have stints in ECW and WCW. In 1993, WWF debuted Men on a Mission (M.O.M.) featuring Mo and Mabel (later Viscera), with a rapping manager named Oscar leading their charge. Over the years, more wrestlers came in with rapper gimmicks, like K-Krush/K-Kwik (better known as R-Truth), through to John Cena‘s Doctor of Thuganomics. Even TNA/IMPACT Wrestling got in on the action with 3Live Kru, a rap trio that featured Ron (R-Truth) Killings, Konnan, and BG James (WWE’s Road Dogg). Rappers even endorsed pro wrestlers – in 1999, WCW revealed the No Limit Soldiers, a Master P-led stable that featured Konnan, Rey Mysterio Jr., BA (Brad Armstrong), and others. But outside of No Limits Soldiers, pro wrestling never fully seemed to properly portray the hip-hop culture (at least on a national TV level). But this month, NXT moved a step in the right direction with the revelation of “Swerve” Isaiah Scott‘s new stable, Hit Row Records, making its debut and immediately making a statement.