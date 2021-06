AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy admits he could not have won the Coach of the Season award it if wasn’t for his technical team and his players. The 43-year-old joined the Usuthu in December as the successor of former coach Ayanda Dlamini with the club sitting in 12th place, but a club record of 16 games without defeat inspired AmaZulu to their highest-ever finish in the DStv Premiership.