Review: Mary Karlzen's diverse set covers range of topics

By STEVEN WINE
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Karlzen, "Shine' (Y&T Music) Mary Karlzen's first album in 14 years is a diverse set that includes an Irish-tinged ballad, a country duet, heartland rock, a piano waltz and one brief hint it was recorded for a Miami label. 'œWhen your life's just out of reach," she sings, "get...

