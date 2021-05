Welcome back to the Guess the Starting XI contest, it hasn’t been very long, so it’s like we never left!. Seems like the proposals for the season breakdown went well, so we’ll go forward with those changes. This means that the end of the first quarter will be after the May 22nd matchup against the Houston Dynamo. I’ll deduct the lowest score at the end of each window, so keep that in mind when you look at the current standings.