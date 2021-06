Ric Flair spoke on a special pop-up show with Conrad Thompson about many topics including Daniel Bryan’s contract status and why he doesn’t see him leaving WWE. Flair also also revealed that he was afraid that he had lost the respect of Roman Reigns due to a dispute with WWE in 2019. That year, Flair and WWE were in a dispute over “The Man” trademark, which WWE wanted to use for Becky Lynch and ultimately gained the rights to in 2020.