Video Games

The fabled Nintendo Switch Pro reportedly being released as soon as this September

By Steven 'Dreamking23' Chavez
eventhubs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRumors of a beefed up, more powerful version of the Nintendo Switch console have been circulating among video game fans for some time now. Often referred to as the "Nintendo Switch Pro" — a moniker similar to something like Sony's more powerful PlayStation Pro — the upgraded machine is often claimed to have better graphics, an improved screen, and a lot more of the bells and whistles that would help it compete with Sony and Microsoft's big hardware.

