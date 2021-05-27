The fabled Nintendo Switch Pro reportedly being released as soon as this September
Rumors of a beefed up, more powerful version of the Nintendo Switch console have been circulating among video game fans for some time now. Often referred to as the "Nintendo Switch Pro" — a moniker similar to something like Sony's more powerful PlayStation Pro — the upgraded machine is often claimed to have better graphics, an improved screen, and a lot more of the bells and whistles that would help it compete with Sony and Microsoft's big hardware.www.eventhubs.com