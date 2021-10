VOLGA – Sioux Valley concluded the regular season with a dominating performance on defense. The Cossack football team shutout Beresford 24-0 Friday night on senior night. “[Coach Jordan Fast] was able to have a great game plan going into the game, against a great offense that has been scoring over 40 points a game,” said Sioux Valley head coach Dan Hughes. “Then he was able to adjust as the game went on, and adjust with kids and personnel. He’s so brilliant at what he does. Shutting this team out was incredible. They haven’t been shut out all year, they’ve been averaging how many points, and we absolutely had everybody in the right spot and he did a great job. I’m so proud of them.”

VOLGA, SD ・ 6 DAYS AGO