Wild Prints and Materials Cover This Nike Air Max 90

One of the wildest colorways of the Nike Air Max 90 that we’ve seen in recent memory has surfaced with this pair which gets covered in a variety of different materials and prints. Taking a look at this Air Max 90, the legendary silhouette starts off with pink corduroy on the mudguards and blue corduroy on the heel tabs. Different colorful prints are then seen on the toe, tongue, and ankle/heel areas. Additional details include Sail leather overlays, yellow suede Swooshes, rope laces, and semi-translucent milky outsoles with yellow detailing. You can be on the lookout for this Air Max 90 to drop in the near future. Will you cop or is this pair too loud for you?